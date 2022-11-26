Home Sports Qatar World Cup｜Football-Group A:Netherlands vs. Ecuador-Sports-中工网
Sports

Qatar World Cup｜Football-Group A:Netherlands vs. Ecuador-Sports-中工网

by admin
Qatar World Cup｜Football-Group A:Netherlands vs. Ecuador-Sports-中工网

Qatar World Cup | Football – Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador

On November 25, in the Group A match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, the Netherlands team played against Ecuador.

↑Netherlands player Cody Gakpo (right) celebrates after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ga

↑Netherlands players celebrate Cody Gakpo’s goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ga

↑Netherlands player Cody Gakpo (front) scored a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ga

↑Netherlands player Cody Gakpo (first from right) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ga

↑Netherlands player Cody Gakpo (fifth from right) celebrates after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

↑Ecuador player Gonzalo Plata (top left) and Netherlands player Frankie de Jong (bottom) are fighting in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

↑The starting players of the Ecuador team took a group photo before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

↑Netherlands player Julien Timber (right) and Ecuador player Enna Valencia scrambled in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

↑The starting players of the Dutch team took a group photo before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

↑Ecuador player Gonzalo Plata (top left) and Netherlands player Frankie de Jong (bottom) are fighting in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

You may also like

Mazda MX-5 2023: all the news

Cycling, the tricolor Silvia Persico is immediately successful...

Volleyball A3. Da Rold Belluno is looking for...

Ranocchia: “Inter is home, now it’s recovering. Inzaghi...

Serie B, 14th day: Parma defeats Modena

Rugby, Benetton feat: one less from the 10′...

World Cup, Poland-Saudi Arabia 2-0: goals from Zielinski...

Rome, who will replace Karsdorp? Bereszynski, Odriozola and...

Maradona jr: “Sarri and Guardiola are my role...

World Cup, Duke makes Australia dream

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy