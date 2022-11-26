Qatar World Cup | Football – Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador

On November 25, in the Group A match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, the Netherlands team played against Ecuador.

↑Netherlands player Cody Gakpo (right) celebrates after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ga

↑Netherlands players celebrate Cody Gakpo’s goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ga

↑Netherlands player Cody Gakpo (front) scored a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ga

↑Netherlands player Cody Gakpo (first from right) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ga

↑Netherlands player Cody Gakpo (fifth from right) celebrates after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

↑Ecuador player Gonzalo Plata (top left) and Netherlands player Frankie de Jong (bottom) are fighting in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

↑The starting players of the Ecuador team took a group photo before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

↑Netherlands player Julien Timber (right) and Ecuador player Enna Valencia scrambled in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

↑The starting players of the Dutch team took a group photo before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

