Original title: Qatar World Cup｜Group F: Morocco beats Belgium

On November 27, in the Group F match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the Atumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, the Moroccan team defeated the Belgian team 2-0.

↑Morocco players celebrate the goal, but the goal is then disallowed for offside.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

↑Belgium goalkeeper Courtois (first from left) failed to save Morocco player Ziyech’s set kick, but the ball was subsequently disallowed for offside.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Zijian

↑Belgian team player Hazard (middle) in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jundong

↑Belgian team player De Bruyne (first from the right) competes with Morocco player Mazraoui.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jundong

↑Belgian team player De Bruyne (right) and Morocco player Ennesri are fighting.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

↑Belgian team player Onana (left) and Morocco player Buffal fight.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jundong

↑Belgian player Castagne (front right) and Moroccan player Ziyech fight.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong

↑Morocco player Ziyech (left) fights with Belgian player Onana.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong

↑Morocco player Sofjan Amrabat (right) and Belgium player Thorgan Hazard fight.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong

↑Morocco player Seth (middle) competes with Belgian player Hazard.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

↑Belgian player Lukaku (left) plays.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong

↑ Players from both sides grab points in front of the goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Zijian

↑Morocco player Sabiri (below) celebrates with his teammate Aral after scoring a free kick.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jundong

↑Morocco player Sabiri celebrates after scoring a free kick.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jundong

↑Morocco player Sabiri celebrates after scoring a free kick.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong