Sports

Qatar World Cup｜Group G: Cameroon draws Serbia

On November 28, in the Group G match of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup at the Wok Rajanub Stadium in Qatar, the Cameroon team drew 3-3 with the Serbia team.

↑ Serbia player Sergei Milinkovic-Savic (second from right) celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

↑Serbia players celebrate the team’s second goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

↑Serbia’s Sergei Milinkovic-Savic (front right) celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

↑ Serbia player Sergej Milinkovic-Savic celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Xu

↑Serge Milinkovic-Savic (second from left, No. 20) of the Serbian team scored the team’s second goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Xu

↑Serbia player Aleksandar Mitrovic (second from right) celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

↑Cameroon player Zambo Anguisa (middle) attacks.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Xu

↑Serbia player Aleksandar Mitrovic (second from right) celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Xu

↑Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (left) celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Xu

↑Serbian team player Nemanja Maximovic after the score was equalized by the Cameroon team.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Xu

↑The head coach of the Cameroon team, Rigbert Song, directed from the sidelines.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Zijian

See also  Milan transfer market, Avramov: "Lazetic is the new Vlahovich. Very strong and mature, he will withstand the pressure"

↑Serbia player Aleksandar Mitrovic (left) attacks.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

↑Cameroon player Bassogo (left) and Serbian player Srjan Babić fight.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Xu

↑Cameroon player Tolo after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

↑ Players from both sides are in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Xu

↑Cameroon players celebrate teammate Choupo-Motin scoring their third goal to equalize the score.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Xu

