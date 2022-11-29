Original title: World Cup in Qatar｜Serbia coach Stojkovic: Mistakes are fatal and good games are lost

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, November 28 (Reporters Yue Dongxing and Wang Haoming) After Serbia lost a two-goal lead and tied with Cameroon 3:3 in the Group G match of the World Cup in Qatar on the 28th, the main Coach Stojkovic said two “huge defensive errors” cost his team three points it should have won.

On November 28, Cameroon player Nkulu (second from right, No. 3) assisted, and then teammate Castelletto scored.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Zijian

On the same day, Castelletto seized the opportunity of a corner kick and scored the ball at the back post to help the Cameroon team break the deadlock in the 29th minute. Since then, the Serbian team scored three consecutive goals by Pavlovic, Milinkovic and Mitrovic, and took a 3:1 lead in the 53rd minute.

However, Stojkovic’s team then made successive mistakes in the defense. The Cameroon team succeeded in anti-offside twice. Abu Bakar and Shubo Moting scored 2 goals in 3 minutes.

“Of course the players shouldn’t lose their minds,” Stojkovic said after the game. “We were frustrated because the goal was to win and we took the game into our own hands at one point, but our stupid mistake gave Cameroon team opportunity.”

On November 28, Cameroon player Choupo Moting (right) and teammate Abu Bakar were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Xu

The coach who once coached the Guangzhou R&F team (now the Guangzhou City team) said that the reason why he said it was irrational was because the players made a lot of defensive mistakes.

“In this level of competition, when the opponent has the ball, if you are still very high, it is very dangerous.” Stojkovic said, “Two mistakes cost us the victory, which It’s hard to understand and completely unnecessary.”

Cameroon team coach Rigbert Song said after the game that from leading to being overtaken by two goals, although it seemed hopeless, the players cheered up again.

Ligbert Song said: “The important thing is mentality and team spirit. From this aspect, we played a great game and showed fighting spirit.”