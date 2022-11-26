Original title: Qatar World Cup｜The host Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, November 25th (Reporter Xiao Yazhuo) Following the 1:1 draw between the Netherlands and Ecuador in Group A on the 25th, they lost 1:3 to Senegal’s host Qatar earlier in the day. Become the first team in this World Cup to determine that it will miss the group stage.

On November 25, Qatar players Mohamed Muntari, Mishal Bashim and Moyez Ali (right to left) after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Xu

After the two rounds of matches in this group, the Netherlands and Ecuador ranked the top two in the group with 1 win, 1 draw and 4 points. Senegal ranked third in the group with 3 points after defeating Qatar. Qatar, which had two consecutive losses Ranking at the bottom of the group with 0 points also means that no matter what the result of the final round is, the Qatar team will miss the group stage.

“We are very sorry to the fans, we are also very disappointed to lose two games in a row, we know the whole country wants us to win a game, but we are really very sorry.” Senegal later said.

On November 25, Senegal player Bamba Dieng (formerly, No. 20) celebrated with teammates Papu Sarr and Idrissa Goye (right) after scoring the team’s third goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Yan

In the 92-year history of the World Cup, only the 2010 host South African team failed to qualify for the group stage. But at that time, the South African team did not experience the two-game losing streak at the beginning, and kept the possibility of advancing until the last round of the group stage. In the end, they ended the group stage with 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, only because of the difference in goal difference. . The poor record of the Qatar team not only created the worst start of the host in the history of the World Cup, but also became the first host team to be eliminated.

On the 29th, the Qatar team will usher in their last group match opponent, the Netherlands.