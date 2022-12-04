Qatar World Cup | 3-day synthesis: The knockout round shows the temperament of a strong team, Argentina and the Netherlands meet in the quarter-finals 2022-12-04 14:55:37.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

Authors: Yue Dongxing, Wei Hua, Wang Haoming

The quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup kicked off on the evening of the 3rd. Argentina and the Netherlands showed their control over the world‘s top teams, defeating Australia and the United States respectively, and will stage a “strong dialogue” in the quarter-finals.

That night, the Dutch team led by Van Gaal easily defeated the US team 3:1 and became the first team to advance to the quarterfinals. Dumfries, who made two passes and one shot, became the biggest contributor to the Dutch team.

In this campaign, the experienced Dutch team is more practical and efficient. In the 10th minute, Gakpo scored the ball from the center, Dumfries made an inverted triangle pass from the right, and Depay followed up and pushed into the net. In stoppage time in the first half, the Dutch team expanded the score almost in the same way. It was also Dumfries’ right-sided inverted triangle cross, which was pushed into the net by Blind.

In the 76th minute, the US team rewritten the score. Pulisic made a cross from the right, and Haji Wright scored with a “scorpion tail” on his heel, chasing the score to 1:2. But the Dutch team poured cold water on the US team after 5 minutes. Blind made a pass from the left to the back point, and Dumfries scored a goal, finally locking the score at 3:1.

Messi, who then appeared on the stage, scored his first goal in the World Cup knockout round in his familiar position. In the 1,000th game of his career, Messi led Argentina to a 2-1 victory over Australia and advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the 35th minute, the Argentine team took the lead in breaking the deadlock. After Messi hit the wall with Otamendi on the right, he cut into the penalty area and hit a “stick to the ground”, and the ball went into the net.

In the 57th minute, DePaul’s tireless and active fight in the frontcourt paid off. Under his pressure, the Australian goalkeeper stopped the ball and made a mistake when receiving the pass. The alert Alvarez intercepted the ball in the penalty area and shot a clever shot. Argentina led 2-0.

Australia pulled one back in the 77th minute. Goodwin’s strong shot from outside the penalty area hit the Argentine player Enzo Fernandez and was refracted. The Argentine goalkeeper Martinez did not respond and saw the ball roll into the goal. In the end, the “Kangaroo Legion” ended the journey of this World Cup.