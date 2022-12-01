Home Sports Qatar World Cup: All-female referee team to debut tonight – BBC News 中文
image source,Getty Images

Stephanie Frappa (centre) has earlier become the first female referee in the history of the Men’s World Cup.

On Thursday (December 1), the final round of the 2022 Qatar World Cup group match between Costa Rica and Germany will be the first men’s World Cup game in history to be enforced by an all-female referee team.

Stephanie Frappart will also be the first female referee in the history of the Men’s World Cup.

The French woman has already taken the lead in becoming the first female referee in the Men’s World Cup. She was appointed as the fourth referee (that is, the fourth person after the referee and the two linesmen) in the match between Mexico and Poland last Tuesday (November 22).

As a female referee, Frappa made history in this World Cup.

“We know the pressure,” Frappa told BBC Sport ahead of the World Cup.

