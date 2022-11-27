Qatar World Cup | Brazil team doctor: Neymar and Danilo will miss the next round due to injury 2022-11-26 15:23:46.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

Authors: Xiao Shiyao, Wang Haoyu, Zhao Jiantong

On the 25th, Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar announced that Neymar and Danilo, who were injured in the first round of the Qatar World Cup group match, will miss the team’s next round against Switzerland.

On the 24th, the Brazilian team defeated the Serbian team 2-0 and got a “good start” in the World Cup. However, in this game, the team’s offensive core Neymar and main right back Danilo were injured to varying degrees.

“Through the MRI examination today, we found that both players had damaged ankle ligaments.” Lasmar said.

“I can confirm that two players will miss the next round.” Lasmar said, “We will be very careful to ensure that both players can return to the World Cup healthy.”

There are many media reports that the two players will also miss the last round of the group match against Cameroon, but this news has not yet been officially confirmed.

Brazil will play against Switzerland and Cameroon on November 28 and December 2 respectively.