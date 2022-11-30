Original title: World Cup in Qatar | Christian Pulisic contributed to helping the US team advance to the Iran team and missed the group stage

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, November 29th (Reporters Liu Yang, Zheng Xin, Yang Ting) On the 29th, in the final round of Group B of the World Cup in Qatar, Pulisic scored the only goal of the game and helped the US team 1 :0 defeated the Iranian team and advanced to the round of 16 as the second place in the group. The Iranian team ended the World Cup tour.

On November 29, members of the US team celebrated their victory after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ga

Before the game, the Iranian team had 1 win, 1 loss and 3 points, temporarily ranking second in the group. The US team tied with 2 points in both games, ranking third in the group. The U.S. only needs to win the game to advance. With England’s victory over Wales, Iran only needs to draw to qualify.

In this battle, the two sides launched a confrontational posture. In the opening 10 minutes, Pulisic scored a header and was firmly accepted by the Iranian goalkeeper Beranwand. In the 38th minute, McKenney picked a pass from the right, Durst made a header pass, Pulisic outflanked and shot successfully, and the US team broke the deadlock. In stoppage time in the first half, Weah scored a goal, but was called offside first and the goal was invalid.

On November 29, American team player Pulisic (third from right) scored a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Cao Can

Changing sides to fight again, Pulisic was unable to support due to an abdominal injury, and Aronson came off the bench. The Iranian team also made adjustments, Gudos replaced Azmon. In the 65th minute, Gudos failed to shoot. The US team also failed to seize the free kick opportunity to expand the score.

In another simultaneous match in the same group, England led Wales by 3 goals, and Iran could advance as long as they tied, but failed to tie the score in the end.

The Iranian team eventually lost 0:1 and failed to achieve a historic breakthrough to advance to the top 16 of the World Cup.