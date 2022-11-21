November 20, 2022

image captiontext, Gianni Infantino

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has denounced Western attacks on host country Qatar’s human rights record as “hypocrisy” on the eve of the World Cup.

At a news conference in Doha, Infantino defended Qatar and the excitement in an unusual solo statement.

Doubts about the World Cup in Qatar, including the deaths of migrant workers involved in the construction of the stadium, and the country’s treatment of gay and gender minorities (LGBTQ) have cast a shadow over the World Cup.

Infantino, who was born in Switzerland, slammed European countries for apologizing for what they have done over the centuries, instead of focusing on the human rights of migrant workers in Qatar.

“Today I have a strong sense of identity. I feel like a Qatari national, an Arab, I’m also African, a gay, a disabled person and a migrant worker,” he said at the start of the press conference.

Hosts Qatar kick off the World Cup with a game against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday (November 20).

image captiontext, Before a World Cup qualifier, German players wore black clothes to form the words "Human Rights" in English to protest.

human rights controversy

In February 2021, the British media “Guardian” stated that since Qatar’s successful bid to host the World Cup, 6,500 immigrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died on the job. See also Renzi: "With these lines I run alone in the center" - Politics

This figure is based on figures provided by the embassies of these countries in Qatar.

However, the Qatari government says this total is misleading. Because, not all of the recorded deaths were personnel engaged in World Cup-related projects.

The Qatari government said its own records showed that of the 37 worker deaths on World Cup stadium construction sites between 2014 and 2020, only three were “work-related”.

But the United Nations agency, the International Labor Organization (ILO), said that was an underestimate.

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, Qatar’s sweltering heat and foreign worker deaths

Infantino criticized: “Europeans and the Western world have left us too many lessons. I am a European. For what we Europeans have done in the past 3,000 years, we in Europe should apologize for the next 3,000 years, and then start to criticize human morality.”

He said dissatisfiedly: “If Europe really cares about the fate of these people, they can create a legal channel, like Qatar, so that some of these workers can come to work in Europe and give them some future and hope.”

“It’s hard for me to understand the criticism. We have to invest in helping these people, invest in education, give them a better future and more hope. We should all realize this, many things are not perfect, but reform and Change takes time.”

“This kind of one-sided moral criticism is just out of hypocrisy. I wonder why no one recognizes the progress that has been made here since 2016.”

“It’s not easy to be criticized 12 years ago for deciding to host the World Cup, but Qatar is ready and it will be the best World Cup ever.”

“I don’t have to defend Qatar, they can defend themselves. I defend football. Qatar has improved a lot, I feel it. Of course, I am not Qatari, Arab, African, gay, disabled or migrant. But I feel for them because I know what it means to be discriminated against and bullied in a foreign country as a foreigner,” he said.

“I was bullied as a kid because I had red hair and freckles. I was bullied for that.”

image captiontext, In February 2016, Gianni Infantino was elected president of the International Football Association (FIFA).

England defender Eric Dier said in an interview on Saturday: “In 2010, when Qatar was awarded the World Cup, I was 16. As players we don’t have the power to decide where to play, those decisions are beyond us as players. .”

“It’s a difficult situation for us. Every team and every player will face that in the game and it’s disappointing.”

However, Qatar head coach Felix Sanchez said: “A lot has been said about this issue, some misinformation, some comments that are not entirely fair. Because the loss of a job is the greatest tragedy, whether it is here in Qatar. Or anywhere in the world.”

“Let’s hope that at this World Cup, we can work together to benefit the lives of these groups, not just in Qatar, but around the globe.”

Groups are pressuring Qatar to set up centers for migrant workers. Infantino announced the opening of a “permanent dedicated office” in Doha to deal with labor issues after discussions with the local government and the International Labor Organization.

He also said that every worker who has an accident will be compensated according to the law. He added that depending on the degree, “it could be several years’ salary.”

Infantino also said that FIFA’s “Qatar 2022 Heritage Fund” will invest in education, signing an agreement that funds will help 25 million children and women in India.

image captiontext, Since Qatar won the right to host the World Cup in 2010, the 2022 World Cup has been surrounded by controversy. Two days before the start of the game, FIFA announced that alcohol will not be sold in eight World Cup stadiums.

prohibition

Just two days before the game, FIFA changed its policy and announced that alcohol will not be sold to fans at the eight World Cup stadiums.

Although alcohol sales are strictly controlled in Muslim countries, alcohol will still be served “in selected areas within the stadium”. For example, alcohol will still be available in those areas of the stadium that are set aside for companies.

Infantino said of the decision: “If this is the biggest problem we have at the World Cup, then I will resign immediately and go relax on the beach.”

“Let me start by assuring you that every decision in this World Cup is a joint decision between Qatar and FIFA.”

“In Qatar there will be a lot of fan zones where you can buy alcohol and the fans can drink at the same time. I think if you don’t have beer for three hours a day, you’ll survive.”

“Especially because France, Spain, Portugal and Scotland have the same regulations. But here, it becomes a big deal because it’s a Muslim country? I don’t know why? Actually we tried, that’s why the policy change was late It took some time because we tried it out to see if it was possible to change the policy,” he stressed.

​​Analysis: Dramatic moments on the eve of the game

BBC sports reporter Shamoon Hafez

In 2010, Qatar was designated as the host country of the World Cup, and doubts and criticisms have continued since then.

Just when you thought the most-watched World Cup was about to kick off, Infantino delivered an unbelievable, pre-planned monologue at a press conference that stunned reporters and left the audience silent .

400 journalists and photographers gathered in the lobby of the press conference. At first, everyone looked around in amazement, and when Infantino delivered a 54-minute speech, he dismissed media coverage of immigrant workers, the LGBT community, and a last-minute 180-degree change in policy on drinking. His jaw dropped to the ground.

Infantino also took live questions and was asked about “concern” letters sent by 32 countries, including fans who did not watch the game and England’s game against Iran.

Subsequently, another dramatic scene occurred at the press conference.

FIFA Media Relations Director Swanson (Bryan Swanson) also spoke at the press conference.

Swanson, a reporter for the British media Sky Sport News, said: “As a gay man in Qatar, I am sitting here now. We have been assured that everyone will be welcome. I believe anyone will be welcome. .”

“Just because he (Infantino) is not gay doesn’t mean he doesn’t care. He cares about these issues. You see his public side, I see his private side. I thought for a long time, Considering whether I should say that. I do feel deeply about it.”

He added: “We care about everyone at FIFA. I have some gay colleagues. I fully understand these debates and fully respect everyone’s opinions. When he said we are inclusive, that’s what he meant.”