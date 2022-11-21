Home Sports Qatar World Cup: FIFA chief says criticism is ‘hypocrisy’ from West – BBC News 中文
Sports

by admin
image source,Getty Images

Gianni Infantino

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has denounced Western attacks on host country Qatar’s human rights record as “hypocrisy” on the eve of the World Cup.

At a news conference in Doha, Infantino defended Qatar and the excitement in an unusual solo statement.

Doubts about the World Cup in Qatar, including the deaths of migrant workers involved in the construction of the stadium, and the country’s treatment of gay and gender minorities (LGBTQ) have cast a shadow over the World Cup.

Infantino, who was born in Switzerland, slammed European countries for apologizing for what they have done over the centuries, instead of focusing on the human rights of migrant workers in Qatar.

