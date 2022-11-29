Qatar World Cup

Group B: England v Wales

On November 29, England player Rashford (bottom right) celebrated after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

England beat Wales 3-0 in the Group B match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the Rayyan Ahmed Ben Ali Stadium in Qatar on the same day.

On November 29, England player Rashford (front) competed for the top in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Yan

On November 29, England player Foden (third from right) scored a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiao Yijiu

On November 29, England player Kane (below) fell to the ground after fighting in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 29, England player Rashford used a free kick to score directly in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Yan

On November 29, England player Walker (middle) dribbled the ball to attack during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 29, England player Rashford stopped the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 29, England player Rashford (first from right) celebrated after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

On November 29, Welsh players Ben Davies (top right) and Kiefer Moore (top left) competed for the top in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang

On November 29, England player Kane (bottom left) and Wales player Aaron Ramsey (bottom right) scrambled in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

On November 29, Wales player Ben Davis (rear) competed with England player Rashford in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang

On November 29, Welsh player Kiefer Moore (front left) and England player Walker scrambled in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiao Yijiu

On November 29, Wales player Ethan Ampadu (right) talked with England player Calvin Phillips (middle) after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Yan

On November 29, Wales player Gareth Bale (second from right) hugged his teammates after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang