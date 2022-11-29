Home Sports Qatar World Cup | Group B: England v Wales – Sports
Sports

Qatar World Cup | Group B: England v Wales – Sports

by admin
Qatar World Cup | Group B: England v Wales – Sports

Qatar World Cup

original title:

Group B: England v Wales

On November 29, England player Rashford (bottom right) celebrated after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

England beat Wales 3-0 in the Group B match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the Rayyan Ahmed Ben Ali Stadium in Qatar on the same day.

On November 29, England player Rashford (front) competed for the top in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Yan

On November 29, England player Foden (third from right) scored a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiao Yijiu

On November 29, England player Kane (below) fell to the ground after fighting in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 29, England player Rashford used a free kick to score directly in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Yan

On November 29, England player Walker (middle) dribbled the ball to attack during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 29, England player Rashford stopped the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 29, England player Rashford (first from right) celebrated after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

On November 29, Welsh players Ben Davies (top right) and Kiefer Moore (top left) competed for the top in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang

On November 29, England player Kane (bottom left) and Wales player Aaron Ramsey (bottom right) scrambled in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

See also  Pope Francis receives Ibrahimovic. The Swede: "Do you like Milan?" - Sport - Football

On November 29, Wales player Ben Davis (rear) competed with England player Rashford in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang

On November 29, Welsh player Kiefer Moore (front left) and England player Walker scrambled in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiao Yijiu

On November 29, Wales player Ethan Ampadu (right) talked with England player Calvin Phillips (middle) after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Yan

On November 29, Wales player Gareth Bale (second from right) hugged his teammates after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang

You may also like

Sampdoria, the official announcement arrives: here’s who will...

World Cup in Qatar | The Dutch team...

World Cup Round of 16: draw and pairings

Qatar World Cup | Last stand!Senegal beats Ecuador...

Agnelli at dinner with Allegri delivers the Juve...

China CCTV World Cup broadcast cuts out footage...

Boniciolli explains the Apu that will be: «We...

World Cup in Qatar, Koulibaly scores and dedicates...

World Cup Qatar, Frappart first woman to referee...

Cameroon, Onana speaks again: “Foot play has nothing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy