Sports

Qatar World Cup

Group H: South Korea lose to Ghana

On November 28, South Korean player Na Sang-ho (above, No. 17) was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Cheng

On the same day, South Korea lost 2-3 to Ghana in the Group H match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the Rayyan Education City Stadium in Qatar.

On November 28, Ghanaian player Suleimana (bottom) competed with South Korean player Na Sang-ho.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

On November 28, Ghanaian player Gideon Mensah (second from right) made a clearance.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Cheng

On November 28, Korean team player Cao Guicheng (above) scored the second goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Cheng

On November 28, South Korean player Cho Gyu-sung (right) celebrated after scoring a goal with a header.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

On November 28, Ghanaian player Andre Ayew (left) competed with South Korean player Jung You-young.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Cheng

On November 28, Zheng Yourong (front) of the South Korean team competed with Thomas Patty of the Ghanaian team.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

On November 28, Korean team player Chung You-young (right) competed with Ghanaian team player Andre Ayew.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Cheng

On November 28, South Korean player Sun Xingmin (right) competed with Ghanaian player Lamptey.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

On November 28, Ghana player Salisu (former, No. 4) celebrated after scoring a goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

On November 28, Korean team player Cho Gyu-sung (middle) competed with Ghanaian team players Thomas Patty (right) and Amathai.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

On November 28, Thomas Patty (right) of the Ghanaian team competed with Sun Xingmin of the South Korean team.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

