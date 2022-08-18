Home Sports Qatar World Cup has sold about 2.45 million tickets
According to CCTV news, on August 18, local time, FIFA announced that about 2.45 million tickets have been sold for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Among the countries where fans buy the most tickets, in addition to the host country Qatar, there are Saudi Arabia, the United States, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, Australia and other countries.

FIFA said that there are about 3 million tickets available for the Qatar World Cup, and the remaining more than 500,000 tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis in the last round of ticket sales. A maximum of 6 tickets can be purchased for a match, and a maximum of 60 tickets can be purchased throughout the World Cup. The launch of the final round of ticket sales windows will be announced at the end of September.

The Qatar World Cup, which will be held from November 20 to December 18, 2022, is the first World Cup to be held in a Middle Eastern country. (Headquarters reporter Zhao Yuanfang)

