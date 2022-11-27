Qatar World Cup | Japan coach Mori Baoichi: Continue to win 2022-11-27 07:52:07.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

Author: Yang Ting, Dong Yixing

The Japanese team will face Costa Rica in the second round of the Qatar World Cup group stage on the 27th. If they win, they will have a high probability of qualifying early in the “group of death”. Coach Mori Hoichi said at the pre-match press conference on the 26th that he will do his best to continue to win.

Although the Japanese team reversed the German team in the first round, and the Costa Rica team lost 0:7 to the Spanish team, Mori Baoichi still believes that the Costa Rica team is a strong opponent. “I am very proud of the victory against Germany, but the victory against Germany does not guarantee the victory against Costa Rica. The Costa Rica team has many players with strong physical ability and is also very good in organization. The big loss to the Spanish team in the first game means that It means that they will definitely fight us. We must be mentally prepared for this, but we must first do our own thing.”

Regarding the game that reversed the German team, he reflected: “Our ball possession rate is not satisfactory. This game (against Costa Rica) hopes to improve the ball possession rate and take more initiative.”

Regarding the tactics and personnel arrangements for this battle, Mori Yasuichi said that “we will strengthen our offensiveness and exert our endurance”, and the staff will “choose the players who will be in the best condition tomorrow”.

Endo Hang, the core midfielder who missed the World War I due to injury, attended the press conference that day. He said: “The concussion is no longer a problem, and I hope to work hard with my teammates on the World Cup stage.”

The two main defenders of the Japanese team, Hiroki Sakai and Kenhiro Fuyasu, were absent from the public training that day, and it is doubtful whether they will be able to play the next day’s game.