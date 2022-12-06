Xinhua News Agency, Doha, December 4th (Reporters Xiao Shiyao, Wang Haoyu, Zhao Jiantong, Wang Zijiang) The Atumama Stadium on the 4th was a stage for Mbappe alone. With two goals and one assist, he almost single-handedly led the defending champion France to defeat Poland 3:1 and easily advanced to the quarterfinals.

Without any suspense, Mbappe was elected the best player of the game. After arriving in Qatar, the 23-year-old French star scored five goals in three starts, and became the best player in all three games.

On December 4, Mbappe (left) attacked during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang

If possible, the organizers may not want to award the best player trophy to Mbappé. According to FIFA regulations, the best player on the spot is obliged to participate in the post-match press conference. After the first two elections, Mbappé refused to participate, forcing FIFA to fine him. As one of the brightest stars in world football today, Mbappe has maintained a rare silence.

At the press conference on the 4th, among the whispers of hundreds of reporters, Mbappé finally came. Presumably just in response to the long silence, he said: “I know there’s been a lot of questions about why I’m not speaking. I’m not addressing reporters, not targeting anyone. I just need to be fully focused on the game and don’t want to waste it on anything else. Energy, that’s why I don’t want to face the media. I will pay the fine myself, the French Football Federation does not need to pay for my personal decisions. We are still some distance away from the goal of winning the championship.” After a few words, he Just get up and leave.

On December 4, Mbappe (front left) greeted each other with Polish goalkeeper Szczesny (front right) after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang

Living in the spotlight all the time, the young Mbappe has suffered from making mistakes. Before the start of the European Championship last year, he publicly responded to the controversial topic about Giroud at the press conference, which caused the French team to fall into rumors of infighting; under the huge pressure of public opinion, he missed a key penalty in the European Championship, causing the French team Was upset and eliminated by the Swiss team; in an interview this year, Mbappe said that South American football is not as good as European football. Shortly after his contract renewal in Paris, he hinted that he was not happy with the team, and now there are rumors of leaving the team…

On December 4, Mbappe (right) celebrated with teammate Giroud after scoring a goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Cao Can

Many people believe that after Mbappe won the World Cup at the age of less than 20, he has been unable to win the Champions League and the Golden Globe because he was distracted by too many off-court affairs.

Perhaps it was because of this realization that he chose this slightly extreme silence this time. Then, the whole world saw how terrifying a focused Mbappe could be. Without Benzema, Pogba, and Kante, Mbappe has become the team’s biggest reliance, grabbing points in front of the goal, volleying vigorously, heading, and assisting, almost omnipotent.

“There is no way to stop the current Mbappé.” Polish coach Michnievic sighed, “I am all cheering for his performance. He will replace Messi and Ronaldo and become (the best) in the next few years. of) that player.”

On December 4, Mbappe (below) scored a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Yongmin

France coach Didier Deschamps is even more delighted with the progress of his favorite disciple: “He is very confident, you can see that he is calm and focused. Mbappe has the ability to solve many problems, which is a good thing for us.”

Mbappe, who cherishes words like gold, rarely updated his social media on the 3rd, wishing the “ball king” Pele, who was sick and hospitalized, a speedy recovery. A day later, he surpassed Pele’s World Cup scoring record for players under the age of 24 with nine goals in two World Cups. The 35-year-old Messi did not score his ninth goal until his fifth World Cup. Throughout his life, Maradona scored eight goals in the World Cup.

Mbappe is like born for the World Cup. Perhaps a new legendary story is being staged in Qatar.

