Morocco is in the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time in its history and celebrations break out in the cities, especially in those where the Moroccan community is very large. Like in Turin: thousands are celebrating the historic qualification. The crowd is in the Barriera district of Milan, in the northern area of ​​the city, where a large part of the North African community of the Piedmontese capital lives. After the unexpected 3-0 against Spain on penalties, joy exploded immediately in the streets, especially in Corso Giulio Cesare, with fireworks as it had already been on 1 December with the qualification for the round of 16.