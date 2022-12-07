Home Sports Qatar World Cup, Morocco fans celebrate in Milan and Turin
Moroccans living in Italian cities celebrate the historic qualification for the quarter-finals of the World Cup

Morocco is in the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time in its history and celebrations break out in the cities, especially in those where the Moroccan community is very large. Like in Turin: thousands are celebrating the historic qualification. The crowd is in the Barriera district of Milan, in the northern area of ​​the city, where a large part of the North African community of the Piedmontese capital lives. After the unexpected 3-0 against Spain on penalties, joy exploded immediately in the streets, especially in Corso Giulio Cesare, with fireworks as it had already been on 1 December with the qualification for the round of 16.

In Milan

It’s also a party in Milan. The Porta Venezia district was invaded by Moroccan fans. Fireworks, smoke bombs and Moroccan flags color the streets and the sky around Corso Buenos Aires. Excesses in Piazza Gae Aulenti, where Moroccan fans became the protagonists of over-the-top behaviors that were immortalized and then ended up on social media. Minister Salvini also shared a video and denounced the damage by the fans.

