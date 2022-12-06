Original title: Qatar World Cup | Neymar: I believe that Brazil can win the championship

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, December 5 (Reporters Wang Zijiang, Xiao Shiyao) After Brazil beat South Korea 4:1 on the 5th to break into the quarter-finals of the World Cup, Neymar, the team’s top star, expressed his belief that Brazil can win the championship.

Neymar said after the game: “We have played four games and we are still three games away from the championship. We are ready and the whole team is working together to win the championship.”

Neymar was injured in Brazil’s World Cup opener against Serbia on November 24. Afterwards, he missed two group matches against Switzerland and Cameroon, causing great concern throughout Brazil.

Neymar said that the first night after the injury was very difficult. He even worried that he might lose the opportunity to continue playing, but with the encouragement of fans and teammates and the help of the team’s rehabilitation specialist, he finally recovered in time.

After scoring the second goal with a penalty kick on the 5th, Neymar’s total goals in the Brazil team reached 76, which is only one goal away from the “ball king” Pele’s national team scoring record. After the game that day, all Brazilian players unfurled a banner with the words “Pelé!” in the center of the arena to send blessings to the “ball king” who was hospitalized.

In the post-match press conference, Neymar said: “Because of everything that Pele is going through, it is difficult to talk about him. We hope that he can get better as soon as possible and hope that he sees our victory and that banner. Then, you can feel a little more comfortable.”

Neymar was named the best player of the game after the game. Regarding his performance, he said: “I feel that I played very well. I am very happy with this result. Of course, I always think that we can play better. I can’t be 100% satisfied.”