Will Ronaldo continue to captain Qatar’s World Cup round of 16? Portugal coach Santos responded on the 5th that he has not yet made a decision.

Portugal and Switzerland will face off in the round of 16 on the 6th. At the pre-match press conference on the 5th, when asked whether the top star Ronaldo would still serve as the captain in this contest, Santos responded: “I only decide who will be the captain when I arrive at the stadium.” He said that he believes that the Portuguese team has the strength to beat the Swiss team.

Previously, in the final round of the group stage, the Portuguese team lost 1:2 to the South Korean team. As the captain of the field, Ronaldo was replaced in the 65th minute, and his performance was questioned. According to media reports, when Ronaldo left the field, a South Korean player asked him to leave the field quickly, while the Portuguese striker told the opponent to shut up.

“I don’t know yet what the starting XI will be for tomorrow,” Santos said. “The other topic (Ronaldo leaving) is resolved. We have resolved this internally, that’s all.”

When asked if Ronaldo’s next stop in his career would be a Saudi club, Santos said it was a personal decision for the player and had nothing to do with the national team. “We are now fully focused on the World Cup”.

In June of this year, the Portuguese team and the Swiss team faced each other twice in the UEFA Nations League. The former won 4:0 at home, with Ronaldo scoring two goals. The Swiss team returned to Geneva with a 1-0 return.

The head coach of the Swiss team, Yakin, said that the two games took place half a year ago, and there is not much reference value for the World Cup.

“We’re ready, the lineup is complete. It’s a great opportunity to continue writing history… We want to win another game for everyone,” Yakin said. (Yue Dongxing, Wei Hua, Wang Haoming)

