Qatar World Cup | Qatar coach Sanchez: The World Cup will end but football will continue

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, November 25 (Reporters Dong Yixing, Xiao Yazhuo, Zhang Yifei) After losing 1:3 to Senegal in the Qatar World Cup on November 25, the Qatar team has lost two games in two games and created the worst record in the history of the World Cup host. In this regard, head coach Sanchez said, “The World Cup will end, but football will continue.”

On November 25, Qatar coach Sanchez watched the game from the sidelines.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong

“The result of the game was within our expectations. In the first half we struggled to gain possession, but in the second half we worked hard to regain some control, created scoring opportunities and scored goals.” Sanchez said, “Today’s game proved that Our ability and competitiveness. Although the result is not ideal, our performance has made great progress compared with the previous game.”

The Qatar team will usher in the last opponent of the group, the Netherlands, on the 29th. Sanchez said the team will go all out. “The Dutch team has reached the World Cup final and they have very good players. We will show competitiveness and not waste opportunities like today.”