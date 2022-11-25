Qatar World Cup

Qatar loses to Senegal in worst start for World Cup hosts

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, November 25th (Reporters Zhang Yifei, Xiao Yazhuo, Dong Yixing) Akram Afif of the Qatar team may be wronged or dissatisfied, but he was “rear-ended” and fell to the ground in the 34th minute and failed to win a point ball. On the evening of the 25th, in the key World Cup Group A match at the Atumama Stadium, Qatar lost 1:3 to Senegal. They also became the first host team in the World Cup with 0 points after two rounds.

On November 25, Senegal’s Diatta and Qatar’s Pedro Miguel fought for each other.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

The Qatar team, which lost in the first round, has recovered in this game. In the 34th minute of the first half, Qatar sent the ball to Senegal’s penalty area with a very penetrating through ball. Forward Afif had a body collision with the Senegalese player Sarr who was chasing back when there was no defense in front of him. Afif fell to the ground immediately, but the Spanish referee Mateu indicated that there was no foul, and the game continued.

Only 7 minutes later, the host central defender Hu Xi made a fatal mistake. He failed to clear the siege when no one was pressing. Not only did he fall down, but he also stopped the ball in his penalty area.

On November 25, Senegal player Didesio (first from left) scored with a header and scored the team’s second goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Xu

Changing sides to fight again, the Qatar team was hit hard again. Only 3 minutes into the game, Didosio took advantage of a corner kick and scored with a header, giving Senegal a 2-0 lead. The Qatar team woke up like a dream and began to organize a counterattack amidst the cheers of the home audience. In the 62nd minute, Ali shot straight to the lower left corner of the goal from the top of the arc, but Senegal goalkeeper Mendy made a wonderful save and blocked the ball across his body. This is also Qatar’s first shot within the goal frame in this World Cup.

Qatar, which continued to attack, finally scored its first World Cup goal in team history in the 78th minute. Mohammad Muntari received a header from Ismail Mohamed’s bottom line cross from the right to get back a victory, 2:1!

Seeing the hope of an equalizer, Qatar pushed forward across the board, but gave the Senegal team a chance to counterattack. Substitute forward Ndiaye hit the wall with his teammates and sent a wonderful pass. Dion scored the ball, completely killing the suspense of the game.

After losing this crucial battle, the Qatar team was at the bottom of the group in both games, and the chances of entering the knockout round are very slim.