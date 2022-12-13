Xinhua News Agency, Doha, December 11 (Reporters Yue Dongxing, Wei Hua, Wang Haoming) He used to carry the whole team alone, but now he needs his teammates to help him realize his dream. Cristiano Ronaldo (C Ronaldo) must have a higher goal than scoring a penalty before coming to Doha, but when the Portuguese team, which did not perform at its best, missed the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, he bid farewell to the field in tears and had to send endless Sorry, written in tears.

On December 10, Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo (left) after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang

In all fairness, Ronaldo, who came off the bench in the 51st minute, did not perform badly in the quarter-finals against the North African powerhouse Morocco. On the evening of the 10th, at the Atumama Stadium, as soon as the Portuguese player took the ball, the audience booed all over the place. This is the strength of the “12th man” at home brought by the more Moroccan fans on the scene.

In the dangerous situation of 0:1, as soon as Ronaldo came on the field, he made a cross after dribbling the ball from the side. It was one of the few successful bottoms for the Portuguese team that night. He also screened for a short pass to Joao Felix, whose curling effort was the most dangerous of the team. After receiving a through ball, Ronaldo completed a shot after a high-speed start, but failed to break through the gate guarded by Bunu.

Judging by the criteria of a substitute player, Ronaldo has done well enough. But in the evening wind in Doha, the frames that flashed in the minds of Portuguese fans were probably Ronaldo at his peak when he was 20 to 30 years old.

On December 10, Portuguese player Pepe (left) wore the captain’s armband for teammate Ronaldo during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong

At that time, he often brought the passion of long-distance raids, the unbelievable “barb against the sky”, and the high-altitude header of “Taishan Overwhelming”… But the 37-year-old Ronaldo, after not playing steadily in the Premier League this season, It is difficult to get back to the ideal state.

Before coming to Doha, Ronaldo said in an interview that 40 years old is the ideal age to retire. This means that there are still two or three years before the No. 7 legend will bid farewell to the green field. This also means that the World Cup in Qatar is almost certain to be his last chance to become the only world champion in his career.

The curtain call was inevitable, but it was so hasty and sour, it not only made the Portuguese captain cry heartbroken in the player tunnel, but also witnessed his growth from a big boy with permed and dyed golden “waves” to a world football legend The fans let out a helpless sigh.

They may have imagined many ways of Ronaldo’s curtain call, but the inheritance full of warmth seems to have been staged in the round of 16.

On December 10, Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiao Yijiu

In the Portuguese team’s 6:1 victory over the Swiss team, Ronaldo, who did not start an important game for the first time in many years, watched Ramos, who is 16 years younger than him, complete the first “hat-trick” of this World Cup At that time, he might see the back of his predecessor Figo, who handed the baton into his hands, turned away with a smile.

That night, when Ronaldo came off the bench, his teammates kept passing him the ball, hoping that the captain could score another goal. At that time, you seemed to see a figure who was about to turn around and leave. Behind him was a group of juniors who grew up watching him play football. They watched him with enthusiasm and waved to him with inheritance.

On December 6, Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Xu

He grew up as a superstar at Manchester United, became a legend at Real Madrid, helped Portugal win the European Championship, and called Messi the “peerless twins” who monopolized the Ballon d’Or for many years…

Regardless of whether there is a World Cup champion or not, Ronaldo’s player career has been exciting and successful enough. And the fans who grew up with him have already bid farewell to their youth, most of them are parents. In their hearts, the “ball king” battle between Ronaldo and Messi is not so important. The important thing is, as sung in a song: “There is such a person in this world/living in me/flying youth…”

