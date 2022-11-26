Qatar World Cup | Senegal coach: African teams can win the World Cup

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, November 25 (Reporters Xiao Yazhuo, Dong Yixing, Zhang Yifei) Senegal defeated the host team Qatar 3:1, and Senegal won the first victory of an African team in the World Cup in Qatar. At the post-match press conference on the 25th, Senegal coach Cisse said that African teams can also win the World Cup.

On November 25, Senegal player Bamba Dieng (middle) celebrated with teammates Dia and Idrissa Goye (right) after scoring the team’s third goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Yan

“Yes, I believe that African teams can also win the World Cup. I hope this team is Senegal.” Cisse said, “Every team that can appear on the World Cup stage is capable. It’s not like 30 teams now. Or 35 years ago, the gap between the teams was so wide that the weaker teams had no chance against the stronger teams.”

The best result of an African team in the World Cup is the quarter-finals. Senegal, Cameroon and Ghana have all unlocked this achievement. When the Senegal team broke into the quarter-finals in the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, Cisse was the team at the time. a member of the team.

This year’s World Cup saw impressive performances from Asian teams, with Saudi Arabia beating favorites Argentina, Japan beating four-time World Cup champions Germany, and Iran beating European side Wales. Cisse said that seeing the performance of these teams, he felt that today’s world football “has changed”.

Senegal will face the South American team Ecuador in the final round of the group stage. Currently, in this group, the Netherlands and Ecuador rank the top two with 4 points, Senegal ranks third with 3 points, and Qatar is the bottom with 0 points. out. As long as they can defeat Ecuador in the final round of the group stage, Senegal will ensure that they qualify for the group and advance to the round of 16.