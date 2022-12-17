Home Sports Qatar World Cup | Third and fourth place finals: Croatia beats Morocco – Sports
Original title: Qatar World Cup | Third and fourth finals: Croatia beats Morocco

On December 17, Croatian player Modric (left) broke through the defense of Moroccan player Ziyech during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang

On the same day, in the third and fourth finals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup held at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, the Croatian team defeated the Morocco team 2-1 and won the third place.

On December 17, Croatian player Gwadiol (second from left) scored with a header in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xia Yifang

On December 17, Moroccan player Dari (above) and Croatian player Livaya scrambled in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Yongmin

On December 17, Morocco player Dari (third from right) scored with a header in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Lili

On December 17, Croatian player Modric (left) made a breakthrough in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Yongmin

On December 17, Croatian player Stanisic (front) scrambled in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jia Haocheng

On December 17, Croatian player Modric (first from right) made a breakthrough in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jia Haocheng

On December 17, Morocco goalkeeper Bunu (fourth from right) failed to save Croatian player Orsic’s shot.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jia Haocheng

On December 17, Croatian players celebrated a goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jia Haocheng

On December 17, Morocco player Ennesri (second from right) competed for the top in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Lili

On December 17, Croatian player Petkovic (right) made a breakthrough in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Yongmin

On December 17, Croatian player Gwadiol (right) was blocked from breaking through the penalty area.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang

On December 17, Croatian player Petkovic (left) and Moroccan player Amara competed in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Lili

On December 17, Morocco player Ennesri (second from left) missed a chance to score in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jia Haocheng

On December 17, Croatian players celebrated after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Yongmin

On December 17, Croatian player Modric (second from left) was at the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Lili

