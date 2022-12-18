On the 18th, the Lusail Stadium, Qatar World Cup will usher in the final battle.

I am afraid that no matter how good a screenwriter is, it will be difficult to write a more exciting script for the World Cup finals. In this so-called “Twilight of the Gods” World Cup, the most shining one among the “Gods” – Messi, went all the way to the end, one step away from becoming the champion and the king of the ball. Opposite Messi is the best challenger of the new generation-Mbappe. If Messi can be defeated in a head-to-head confrontation, he will lead the French team to two World Cup championships at the age of 23, and he will take over the “scepter of the gods” as a matter of course.

On the scorer list, Messi and Mbappé both tied for first place with 5 goals. On the chest of the jersey, the two stars of the Argentina team and the French team are equally matched. The grievances and grievances of the French team’s 4:3 elimination of the Argentine team in the last World Cup are vivid in my mind. In May this year, Mbappé’s controversial remarks that “South American football is not as advanced as Europe” are still in my ears. Whether the previous era ended with the most magnificent gesture, or the new era opened with the most splendid way, all the suspense is left to the final stage.

This much-anticipated decisive battle is destined to write many records. When Messi debuts in the game, he will set a new record for the most appearances in the World Cup finals (26 times). Playing 24 minutes, he will surpass Maldini’s record of 2217 minutes in the World Cup finals. If he sends an assist, he will leave Bailey behind and own the record for the most assists in a World Cup knockout match (currently 6 times). Once he leads the team to victory, he will tie Klose’s record for the most wins (17 games) in the World Cup finals.

“I’m ready! Come on, Argentina.” Messi declared domineeringly on social media on the 17th. It was Messi’s last World Cup game and the most important of his career.

For Mbappe and his French team, once they win the championship, they will become the first team to defend the World Cup since Brazil in 1962. At that time, Pele was injured and retired in the group stage and failed to participate in the team’s defending journey. Mbappe had the opportunity to achieve a feat that Pele had never accomplished. In addition, Deschamps will become the second head coach in history to lead his team to two World Cup titles after winning the championship. As long as he plays in the final, French captain Lloris will also set a record for the most appearances by a World Cup goalkeeper (20 times).

Judging from the current team strength and game state, the two teams are almost on par. In the extremely intensive World Cup schedule, the Argentine team that advanced first will have one more day of rest, which will bring a considerable physical advantage. Due to the impact of flu symptoms and injuries, the French team had 5 players including Varane absent from the training on the 16th, which also cast a shadow on the team’s prospects. However, Deschamps said in an interview: “I am not nervous about this. The important thing is to remain calm and we will do our best.” The depth of the French team’s unparalleled lineup is the biggest reliance on Deschamps.

The key to the outcome of the game lies on the right side of the Argentine team and the left side of the French team. Messi likes to play on the right, and Mbappe often cruises on the left. The two superstars will have a direct confrontation on the same side of the stadium. Since Messi and Mbappe basically do not undertake defensive tasks, the main full-backs Molina and Teo on this side of the two teams are strong offensive and defensive types. Which team can better protect this side If you can open gaps and seize the loopholes in the opponent’s defense at the same time, you will have a greater chance of winning.

Of course, the World Cup has never been just a game. FIFA announced on the 17th that a grand closing ceremony and post-match music performance will also be held on the final day of the World Cup. The game started at 6 pm local time, and FIFA appealed to all fans to be present before 4:30 pm, so as not to miss the pre-match performance of this “unforgettable night”.

After the show, two superstars, a final battle. Does Qatar World Cup belong to Messi or Mbappe? The suspense is about to be revealed.

(Reporters Xiao Shiyao, Wang Haoyu, Zhao Jiantong)