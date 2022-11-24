Qatar World Cup | Yue Dongxing’s point of view: Spain without superstars, the smoothest football 2022-11-24 10:05:29.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

Author: Yue Dongxing

The Spanish team led by the veteran Busquets has no eye-catching superstars, but the starting lineup has three “post-00s” new stars and teammates to form the Barcelona system, which makes Enrique’s team not only kicked out of the World Cup in Qatar until now. The victory with the largest point difference also showed the DNA of the “Matador” that has been passed down for many years-thinking beyond the opponent, pleasing pass control and free-flowing football.

On November 23, Spanish player Garvey (second from left) celebrated after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ga

In the confrontation with the Costa Rica team on the 23rd, the Spanish team’s 433 system was impressive, which can be called a strong combination of “Premier League + La Liga” players.

Rodri, who is good at playing defensive midfielders, switched to playing central defenders and formed the center of defense with Manchester City teammate Laporte. The team’s only member of the South African World Cup champion team, 34-year-old Busquets, formed a midfield partner with 18-year-old Garvey and 19-year-old Pedri. They and 22-year-old winger Ferran Torres and left-back Alba, all From the Barcelona club, he is the key to the organization and offensive system of the “Matador Legion”.

Looking back at the seven goals, it is not difficult to find that the Spanish team’s smooth uninterrupted passing and one-kick delivery for a period of time have a high success rate because of the following commonalities:

The players have already thought about the next step before responding, and they are constantly thinking about how to move and find space;

Their stopping and catching of the ball showed the delicate feeling of the ball sticking to their feet, which made the subsequent technical movements complete in one go, and the speed at their feet was faster than that of their opponents;

Partially can always form a cooperative advantage of 3-4 players, form an uninterrupted short pass or even a difficult one-kick kick to tear the opponent’s defense line, and there is always one player in a slightly distant unmarked position, which is convenient for transfer when there is no time , Protect the ball.

Based on this, the Spanish team passed more than 500 times in the first half alone, and the whole game was as high as 1060 times, more than 800 times more than their opponents. This means that the Costa Rica team has become a “spectator” of the game for a lot of time, unable to crack the Spaniard’s fast and accurate “passing formation”, and being exhausted in passive defense. The game has no suspense after halftime .

Although there are no superstars, the Spanish team has demonstrated the charm and power of overall pass control football based on individual excellent skills with this big victory.

Since the late meritorious coach Aragones led his team to win the European Championship in 2008, Spain’s “golden generation” went on to win the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship. Changed the pattern and concept of world football.

Today, this young team with an average age of only about 25 years old, although lacking in competition experience, has benefited from the concept of Spanish football, world-leading youth training, and personal training in European leagues. It has played like its predecessors , can be called a “non-stop thinker” and a “master of finding space” on the green field.

Admittedly, because the strength of the opponents is not at the same level, it is difficult to measure how far Enrique’s team can go in this big victory. Next, what kind of sparks will collide with the German team, which is facing the last stand, and the Japanese team with exquisite technology, and the Spanish team, which has always been open and close and rarely retreats, is expected.