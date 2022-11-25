[The Epoch Times, November 24, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Chen Juncun) The 2022 FIFA World Cup is being held in Qatar (or translated into Qatar). Sharp-eyed people found it surprising that Japanese fans took the initiative to clean up the rubbish in the stands of the stadium after the opening game.

The 22nd FIFA World Cup officially debuted in Qatar on November 20. In the first opening game, the landlord team Qatar faced Ecuador, attracting a large number of spectators. But Qatar lost 2 goals in a row in the first half, and finally lost the game 0-2.

Although the stands and walkways of the stadium were littered with rubbish, witnesses spotted a group of Japanese fans carrying garbage bags to clean up the rubbish after the game.

Producer and internet celebrity Omar Farooq from Bahrain captured the group of fans wearing Japanese jerseys, costumes or national flags picking up litter in the stands and shared it on Instagram.

Farook said: “Someone convinced me that this is a normal situation. These Japanese fans decided to clean up the stands. It’s not even their game!”

“When I asked them: ‘Why are you clearing things that have nothing to do with you?’ one replied: ‘The Japanese don’t leave their trash. We respect this place.'” he said.

This cleanliness seems to be reflected in Japanese culture, where fans have previously cleaned up trash at events such as the last World Cup.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), on June 19, 2018, Japan defeated Colombia 2-1 and became the first Asian team to defeat a South American team in the World Cup. After the game, Japanese fans also picked up trash in the stands with the trash bags they brought.

Japan-based sports reporter Scott McIntyre isn’t surprised that Japanese fans are actively picking up litter. “It’s not just part of football culture, it’s part of Japanese culture,” he told the BBC.

He said: “You often hear people say that football reflects culture. A big point in Japanese society is to make sure everything is tidy. This is true in all competitions, and of course football.”

