Qin Haiyang Crowned FINA Swimmer of the Year, Breaking Records and Making History

Chinese swimmer Qin Haiyang has been named the FINA Swimmer of the Year, becoming the best male swimmer of 2023. The announcement was made in Budapest, Hungary, on the 23rd of October. Australian swimmer McKeown was also awarded the title of best female swimmer.

Qin Haiyang, aged 24, achieved remarkable success this year. He won three gold medals in the men’s 50, 100, and 200-meter breaststroke events at the Fukuoka World Swimming Championships in July. This made him the first athlete in history to win three gold medals in breaststroke at the same World Championships. Qin Haiyang also broke the world record in the 200-meter breaststroke and secured the 100-meter breaststroke championship with the second-best result in history. His achievements continued at the Chengdu Universiade, where he won 5 gold medals and was named the Most Valuable Athlete. He later won 9 gold medals in 3 events at the Swimming World Cup, ultimately becoming the annual champion.

During the award ceremony, Qin Haiyang expressed his pride in breaking the world record and emphasized the progress he has made this year. He stated, “The most proud thing for me this year is breaking the world record, which is a surprise for me. More importantly, I have made more progress than last year, which really makes me very happy.”

On the women’s side, McKeown, aged 22, also had an impressive year. She won the women’s 50, 100, and 200-meter backstroke championships at the Fukuoka World Swimming Championships, becoming the first athlete to achieve this feat. In the World Cup series, she secured 9 gold medals in women’s backstroke events, breaking world records in both the 50 and 100-meter backstroke finals held in Budapest. With these accomplishments, she now holds all the women’s 50, 100, and 200-meter backstroke world records and is the World Cup annual champion.

Additionally, the World Swimming Federation announced that its new headquarters in Budapest is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The federation will gradually move its operations from Lausanne, Switzerland, to Budapest starting in the second half of next year. This decision was made in July, as FINA voted to relocate its headquarters to Hungary.

Qin Haiyang and McKeown’s achievements in the swimming world exemplify their incredible skill and dedication to their sport. As the FINA Swimmers of the Year, they have etched their names in swimming history and serve as inspiration to aspiring swimmers around the world.

