Qin Hayang and O’Callaghan, records and gold medals at the World Swimming Championships: who they are – breaking latest news

The Chinese Qin Hayang, 24 years old, has won 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke: no one has ever succeeded before. The Australian Mollie O’Callaghan snatched the record from Pellegrini in the 200 freestyle and then also won the 100: first time. arrived in Fukuoka recovering from a dislocated patella

They do it and they do it again. And they do it first. Never tired, never satisfied, never deconcentrated, in an almost ecstatic state of form, serial winners, with the vehemence of someone who waits for no one and leaves nothing behind. The Wikipedia entry has just been created and on the other hand, until a few months ago, nobody knew anything about him. Rumor has it in the corridors of Marine Messe Hall that he is enlisted in the Army, Navy, and training at a federal center in Shanghai. The whole world certainly knows him by now: Qin Hayang, 24 years old, the Chinese swimmer who beat Nicol Martinenghi in the 100m breaststroke (in 57”69). Except that he didn’t stop there: he continued by winning the 50m breaststroke (in 26”20, second fastest performance ever) and yesterday he concluded the hat-trick that has never been achieved by anyone, also annexing the 200m in 2’05”48. canceling the world record, 2’05”95, of the Australian Stubblety-Cook, who yesterday finished behind him (2’06”40).

And it’s not his fault that the association with Sun Yang who dominated the middle distance before the broken test tubes, the worldwide trials and the disqualification to four years and three months for doping appeared in the minds of almost all the spectators. Anyone who suspects looks at the improvement of more than 1” compared to a year ago, when for example at the World Cup in the 200 Qin arrived 22, but nothing to draw judgments: the talks are at zero and the golds at three and Qin can launch into statements from superpower. Amazed? Of the three golds no, they were my goal, of the record s. Inside me is an angel and a devil, there was a fight between them. I said to myself: maybe I can lose this race, I already have two gold medals. But then I thought that in the pool I don’t want to be a loser.

By now everyone knows Mollie O’Callaghan in Italy because she was the recipient of the video in which Federica Pellegrini announced that her future daughter would take back the 200 freestyle record, just broken by this 19-year-old Australian who five weeks before the World Cup a kneecap was dislocated and that for three quarters of the race he looked at the feet of the favourite, compatriot Titmus, and then finished with the fastest final lap ever (28”11), reaching the point in 1’52” 85. Well, yesterday in front of mom Toni and dad Nick, she did the same again in the 100 style, second monstrous lap (26”41) to put her colored nails on touch in 52”16 and become the first woman to win in the two distances to a World Cup bringing the gold medals to four (with 4×100 and 4×200). I didn’t know I was the first, incredible. I’m having fun, it’s never happened to me at races, I’m generally always stressed.

But in the poster of this World Championship we need to include (at least and waiting for Ceccon) one more photo, that of Leon Marchand, 21 years old, mother, father and uncle swimmers, who is certainly no surprise (gold in the 200m and 400m medley and silver in the 200m butterfly a year ago): the Frenchman from Toulouse (where the Municipality is illuminated in green and white, the colors of his society as a child) has only transformed that silver into another gold and smashed Phelps’ record in the 400m medley, whose coach, Bob Bowman, went to train in Indiana. The nice thing was that he wasn’t predestined. I’ve never been the first in anything – he says yes – the water was just my comfort zone. When he started, he never stopped.

