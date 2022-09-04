Original title: Patrick Miller was laid off by Qingdao men’s basketball team for poor performance in summer league

Beijing time on September 4th, according to European media sources, the Qingdao men’s basketball team recently cut off their newly signed foreign aid Patrick Miller this summer, and the club may have other options for foreign aid in the later stage.

Patrick Miller arrived in China in August to train with the Qingdao men’s basketball team. After the summer league, the Qingdao club chose to cut Patrick Miller. It can be seen that his performance did not meet the requirements of the Qingdao men’s basketball team.

Miller is 30 years old and 1.85 meters tall. He is a point guard. He participated in the NBA draft in 2014 and was unfortunately not selected. He played for the Lithuanian team Utenos Juventus last season, averaging 17.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Last month he came to China to sign for the Qingdao men’s basketball team, and the team also completed the registration for him on July 16.

