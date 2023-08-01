Qionghai and Ledong Teams Victorious in the 2023 Hainan Provincial Youth Basketball Championship in Chengmai

2023 Hainan Youth Basketball Championship Concludes with Qionghai and Ledong Clinching Titles

News from New Hainan Client and Nanhai.com on July 31 (Reporter Chen Wang) – The 2023 Hainan Provincial Youth Basketball Championship came to an exhilarating end on July 30 at Chengmai Middle School. After a six-day competition showcasing exceptional talent and athleticism, the Qionghai and Ledong teams emerged triumphant as champions in the men’s and women’s categories respectively.

The thrilling final witnessed athletes showcasing their skills both inside and outside the court, demonstrating their solid foundation in defense, confrontation, and steals, which earned them widespread applause from the audience.

Yu Feiyang of the Qionghai team, who clinched the men’s championship, expressed his delight at winning his first provincial championship. He praised his seniors who had already won several championships for Qionghai and expressed his determination to catch up to their level. Yu and his team had prepared for the competition diligently for over six months, and their hard work paid off as they inched closer to the coveted championship.

The Ledong women’s basketball team, on the other hand, won their first-ever championship at the provincial level. The team members were overjoyed and expressed their excitement and gratitude towards the coaching staff and teammates who supported them throughout the rigorous training sessions. They credited their victory to the collective effort and strong team spirit that they maintained until the very end. The provincial competition proved to be an enriching platform for the players to learn and communicate, fostering growth and continual improvement in their skills.

The Hainan Youth Basketball Championship has gained popularity over the years, attracting an increasing number of young basketball enthusiasts. The primary objective of the event is to provide a platform for Hainan’s basketball players to learn from one another, enhance their skills, and promote the overall development of youth basketball in the province. Furthermore, the competition serves as a valuable endeavor in nurturing and identifying talented individuals who can contribute to the future of Hainan basketball.

The event was sponsored by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television, and Sports of Hainan Province, and co-organized by the Chengmai County Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television, and Sports Bureau and Chengmai County Education Bureau, with the support of the Department of Education of Hainan Province.

The success of the tournament was made possible by the collective efforts of all involved parties, including the organizing committee and participants from various teams. Their dedication and commitment to the sport have contributed to the growth of basketball in Hainan province and the development of promising sporting talents.

