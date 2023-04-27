Qionghai will host a series of sports events during the May Day holiday-News Center-Nanhai.com

Hainan Daily, Jiaji, April 26 (Reporter Chen Ziyi) On April 26, a reporter from Hainan Daily learned from Qionghai Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Bureau that in order to promote the rapid integration of sports and tourism in Qionghai, create a strong atmosphere for national fitness activities To meet the health needs of the general public, during the “May 1st” period, Qionghai will carry out a series of events such as beach volleyball, badminton, taekwondo and national kite board competitions.

From April 30th to May 2nd, the Qionghai Six-a-side Beach Volleyball Open will be held in Boao. The competition is based on the town (district) as a unit to send teams to compete. Athletes participating in each representative team must have the household registration of the town (former household registration). Each team can invite 3 foreign aids to participate in the competition. The foreign aids are included in the list of 12 athletes. Each athlete can only represent one unit to participate in the competition. This year’s Volleyball Open will select the top four, and award bonuses and certificates.

From April 28th to May 1st, Qionghai City’s first Taekwondo Open Tournament will be held in Qionghai City Gymnasium. The competitions are divided into athletics (individual, team), poomsa (individual, mixed doubles, team), and fast leg king. According to reports, this competition will build a platform for Taekwondo enthusiasts to display, learn and communicate, and will actively promote the Taekwondo sports in Qionghai to a new level.

From May 1st to May 2nd, the Qionghai Youth Badminton Open will be held in the Qionghai Aojian Badminton Hall, and youth badminton fans from all cities and counties can sign up to participate. The competition is divided into men’s singles and women’s singles, and is divided into 5 groups according to age. Prizes, medals and certificates will be awarded to the first to third place, and certificates will be awarded to the fourth to eighth place.











