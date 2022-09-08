Source title: “Qiyuan Taihang Health Care Jincheng”! The first Go Origin Celebrity Home Invitational Tournament is about to open!

2022 China · Shanxi (Jincheng) Health Care Industry Development Conference "Qiyuan Taihang Health Care Jincheng" Origin of the first Go Celebrity Home Invitational is here Will be September 13th at 9:30 heavy opening venue from Lingchuan Qizi Mountain, Jizi Cave arrive Jincheng Stadium In order to further inherit and carry forward the culture of Go, and to promote the brand of "Qiyuan Taihang Health Care Jincheng", in the series of activities of the 2022 China Shanxi (Jincheng) Health Care Industry Development Conference, our city specially set up "Qiyuan Taihang Health Care Jincheng" The first Go Origin Celebrity Home Invitational Tournament invites well-known Go masters to gather in Taihang to talk about chess on the spot, help the Go competition to be deeply cultivated in Jincheng, and enhance the dissemination and influence of the health care conference. What are the highlights of this invitational tournament? Strong guest lineup A total of 8 domestic first-class Go masters were invited to this invitational tournament, including Chang Hao and Zhang Xuan, the couple from the "Condor Heroes" in the Go world, Jiang Zhujiu and Rui Weiwei, the "Eighteenth Dan" couple, and Luo Xihe and Liang Yadi, the "God Pig" couple. , as well as the nine-dan master Kong Jie, and the new generation of beautiful chess player Tang Yi. In addition, Wang Yuan, a Chinese professional Go player and known as the "famous mouth" of Go in China, and Yao Jun, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of Shanxi People's Publishing House, served as chess speakers. Large scale of events The event is divided into opening ceremony, preliminaries, finals, award ceremony and other links, and there are "mysterious" guests appearing to preside over the opening ceremony. It is definitely a "grand event" worth seeing! more knowledge Chinese Go culture has a long history, and Jincheng is one of the important birthplaces of Go culture. As early as 2007, experts from the China Pre-Qin History Society demonstrated that Qizi Mountain in Lingchuan County was known as an important birthplace of Chinese Go culture. Emperor Yao's teaching son Danzhuling, Jizi seeking chess Jizishan, and the story of Lanke are well-known in Jincheng. In recent years, the popularization and development of Go in our city has been at the forefront of the country. It has achieved good results in the transformation of associations, the exploration of Go culture, the organization of important events, and the popularization and promotion of Go, forming its own distinctive characteristics. Qiyuan Taihang Health Care Jincheng Let us look forward to it together!

