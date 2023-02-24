“You’ve already won a lot of pretty crazy matches in your career, but this one still seems like a good place in the list, doesn’t it?
Yes… I really don’t know how I got out of it. I don’t know how I managed to turn the game in my favor. At 5-4, I think I played match points very well. He missed one by making a bad mistake when he had played very well until then. The tie-break was undecided. I get away with a big serve at 6-6. (Laugh) I laugh because it’s an incredible start to the season. Matches like that, I had never experienced that before in my career. Not as often. A few days ago, we were talking about starting my matches better. For 30 minutes it was, and then the game turned completely different.
Since the beginning of the week, you have saved eight match points. What’s your secret?
(Laugh). I don’t know because it’s something quite new to me. This hasn’t happened to me every week during my career. It’s a new experience and it’s pretty cool to be able to experience it at my age and at my career level. In recent years, many people have asked me why I still play tennis. That’s why, for matches like this, to be in the final. There haven’t been that many in the past few years, but I’ve continued to work hard with my team. This start to the season is crazy. So, I don’t know, but there is no secret. There is a bit of luck, objectively. But above all hard work and keep believing in me.
“All this is fragile and could have been very different”
Do you think all those saved match points, all those Homeric matches, can create a kind of mysticism around you that makes your opponents doubt they can beat you?
It’s possible. In any case, this is the scenario for the first matches of the season. But all this is fragile and could have been very different. I could very well have lost against Berrettini who had an easy match point at the Australian Open. Against Kokkinakis, in the second round, I could have lost too. Yes, everything could have been different (smile). But that’s one of the advantages of the way points are scored in this sport, everything can change very quickly. I was talking with my team about the many matches I had lost recently when they were hotly contested. And I told them that as soon as it turned in my favor, everything would change quickly. It’s a question of balance, I couldn’t keep losing so many matches. »