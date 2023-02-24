Do you think all those saved match points, all those Homeric matches, can create a kind of mysticism around you that makes your opponents doubt they can beat you?

It’s possible. In any case, this is the scenario for the first matches of the season. But all this is fragile and could have been very different. I could very well have lost against Berrettini who had an easy match point at the Australian Open. Against Kokkinakis, in the second round, I could have lost too. Yes, everything could have been different (smile). But that’s one of the advantages of the way points are scored in this sport, everything can change very quickly. I was talking with my team about the many matches I had lost recently when they were hotly contested. And I told them that as soon as it turned in my favor, everything would change quickly. It’s a question of balance, I couldn’t keep losing so many matches. »