Home Sports Qualified for the final of the Doha Open, Andy Murray finds it “pretty cool” to save all those match points
Sports

Qualified for the final of the Doha Open, Andy Murray finds it “pretty cool” to save all those match points

by admin
Qualified for the final of the Doha Open, Andy Murray finds it “pretty cool” to save all those match points

“You’ve already won a lot of pretty crazy matches in your career, but this one still seems like a good place in the list, doesn’t it?
Yes… I really don’t know how I got out of it. I don’t know how I managed to turn the game in my favor. At 5-4, I think I played match points very well. He missed one by making a bad mistake when he had played very well until then. The tie-break was undecided. I get away with a big serve at 6-6. (Laugh) I laugh because it’s an incredible start to the season. Matches like that, I had never experienced that before in my career. Not as often. A few days ago, we were talking about starting my matches better. For 30 minutes it was, and then the game turned completely different.

Since the beginning of the week, you have saved eight match points. What’s your secret?
(Laugh). I don’t know because it’s something quite new to me. This hasn’t happened to me every week during my career. It’s a new experience and it’s pretty cool to be able to experience it at my age and at my career level. In recent years, many people have asked me why I still play tennis. That’s why, for matches like this, to be in the final. There haven’t been that many in the past few years, but I’ve continued to work hard with my team. This start to the season is crazy. So, I don’t know, but there is no secret. There is a bit of luck, objectively. But above all hard work and keep believing in me.

See also  About 75 members of the national football team go to Doha, no warm-up match will be arranged before the start of the top 12 match_李铁

“All this is fragile and could have been very different”

Do you think all those saved match points, all those Homeric matches, can create a kind of mysticism around you that makes your opponents doubt they can beat you?
It’s possible. In any case, this is the scenario for the first matches of the season. But all this is fragile and could have been very different. I could very well have lost against Berrettini who had an easy match point at the Australian Open. Against Kokkinakis, in the second round, I could have lost too. Yes, everything could have been different (smile). But that’s one of the advantages of the way points are scored in this sport, everything can change very quickly. I was talking with my team about the many matches I had lost recently when they were hotly contested. And I told them that as soon as it turned in my favor, everything would change quickly. It’s a question of balance, I couldn’t keep losing so many matches. »

You may also like

Shakhtar Donetsk in the round of 16 of...

Euroleague Round 25 | Virtus Bologna-Baskonia 16-19 after...

2023 MLB World Series odds: Futures lines for...

The probable formations of Empoli Naples

Alonso: “I’m excited about the first race”

he had been hospitalized for a week

Fiorentina Braga, Var denies Goal Line Technology: UEFA...

Wendie Renard: France captain will not play at...

Qatar Open: Andy Murray saves five match points...

An aperitif with Sarah Abitbol: “I was faded,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy