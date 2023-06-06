Qualified for the Roland-Garros semi-finals, Karolina Muchova admits that she “feels better on clay”

I think it’s always been part of me. I like the beautiful game in all areas and many things interest me. If you find videos of my training when I was really very young, you will see me go to the net and try drop shots. So, yes, it was already there. Growing up, I watched Roger Federer play and I liked his aggressive game, his way of going to the net, of using the slice. I was inspired by him and others. I love this game and we are working on making me even better. And there are results on the big courts, against great players. I think there is still room for some improvements.