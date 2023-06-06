Qualified for the Roland-Garros semi-finals, Karolina Muchova admits that she “feels better on clay”

I think I played very well from the start of each set and that helps. Anastasia (Pavlyuchenkova) played very aggressive and even risky at times I would say. She made a few mistakes here and there which really helped me. In the end, I started the sets well, but I also managed to finish them well.
You have already reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open and the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, but each time the course was tough and you left a lot of energy there. How do you feel this time?
If we compare, I feel great. My last matches were in straight sets and that saved me energy. And tomorrow is rest. Everything’s good.
You are at 9 wins for 2 losses on clay this year. Looks like everything is better on this surface.
Year after year, I try to improve on all surfaces. This year, I had a good tournament in Rome (round of 16) and before that, I had done a lot of preparation. Here, I started well in the tournament and the confidence came with the victories. Of course, I feel better on clay.
Looking back, I think it helped me, yes. Beating a great player, a top 10, always helps. It was difficult because it was the first round. But I think it was a difficult draw for both of us and I’m happy to be the one who came off the court with the win.
You have a very varied game. Is it something that comes naturally to you or did a coach direct you to this type of game?
I think it’s always been part of me. I like the beautiful game in all areas and many things interest me. If you find videos of my training when I was really very young, you will see me go to the net and try drop shots. So, yes, it was already there. Growing up, I watched Roger Federer play and I liked his aggressive game, his way of going to the net, of using the slice. I was inspired by him and others. I love this game and we are working on making me even better. And there are results on the big courts, against great players. I think there is still room for some improvements.
You are so calm that one wonders if reaching the Roland-Garros semi-finals might not be just one more step in your journey.
No, no, I’m very, very happy and that’s not nothing. It’s really great and I realize that. Afterwards, I’m still in the tournament so I try to stay focused on the next game, to tell myself that the tournament starts now. That’s probably why I look so calm. But I’m super, super happy with the way things are going here. »