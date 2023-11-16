Home » Qualifiers for 2026 World Cup: Matchday 5 Showdowns and Future Implications
Qualifiers for 2026 World Cup: Matchday 5 Showdowns and Future Implications

Today, Thursday November 16, marks the fifth date of the Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup to be held in Canada, the USA, and Mexico. Here are the match fixtures for today:

– Bolivia vs Peru
– Ecuador vs Venezuela
– Colombia vs Brazil
– Argentina vs Uruguay
– Chile vs Paraguay

These matches will determine the standings of the teams in the Qualifiers table. Argentina currently tops the table with 12 points, followed by Uruguay and Brazil with 7 points each. The rest of the teams are closely following behind, fighting for their chance to qualify for the World Cup.

Looking ahead, the next qualifying date will be played on November 21, with the following fixtures:
– Paraguay vs Colombia
– Ecuador vs Chile
– Uruguay vs Bolivia
– Brazil vs Argentina
– Peru vs Venezuela

The 2026 World Cup will see a noticeable change in format, with FIFA increasing the quotas for each confederation. For the first time in history, 48 selections will participate, with Conmebol now having 6 guaranteed spots plus an extra team that could qualify through a playoff.

These changes will have a significant impact on the Qualifiers, as teams like Colombia will have more opportunities to secure their spot in the World Cup, unlike in the last classification where they narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

Stay tuned for the results of today’s matches and the upcoming fixtures as the race to qualify for the 2026 World Cup intensifies.

