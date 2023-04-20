Qualifying draw as the starting signal towards EM 2024

With the drawing of the qualifying groups on Thursday, 587 days before the start of the European Women’s Handball Championship 2024 in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland, the starting signal was given. There was no “hammer group” in the draw in Zurich, which was carried out by the Secretary General of the European Handball Federation (EHF), Martin Hausleitner, among others. Germany, for example, got an easy ticket with Slovakia, the Ukraine and Israel.

In general, the groups are “regional”. The 2022 European Championship bronze medalists from Montenegro meet their neighbors from Serbia in Group 6. Then there are Turkey and Bulgaria. Croatia and neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina have also been drawn in Group 1 along with Romania and Greece. Group 7 has a strong Nordic influence with Sweden, Iceland and the Faroe Islands. Luxembourg is the big exception. The vice European champions Denmark were drawn into group 8 with Poland and Kosovo. Due to Britain’s withdrawal, this group consists of only three nations.

Qualification runs until April 2024

In qualifying, 31 teams will compete in seven groups of four and one group of three for 20 final round tickets. The games will be played between October 11, 2023 and April 7, 2024. At the same time, the hosts of the European Championship and defending champion Norway will contest the EHF Euro Cup on six match days. Austria’s women, who just missed the ticket for the 2023 World Cup last week, are automatically qualified as co-organisers.

The final round will take place from November 28th to December 15th, 2024, the venues are Basel, Debrecen, Innsbruck and Vienna. In Tyrol, there are two preliminary round groups with Austria in the Olympia World, the Wiener Stadthalle then hosts a main round pool and the final games from the semi-finals onwards.