Already this Friday, June 16, in Prague’s Královka hall, the title battle of the cross division will take place as part of the Patron Boxing boxing stable tournament. Czech champion Vasil Ducár, in the role of defender of the belt, will compete with challenger Viktor Trush, who is one place better in the world rankings (53rd position) than his next opponent. In other words, there hasn’t been a match of similar quality in the Czech Republic for a long time.

