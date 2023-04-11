The Juventus is focused on the end of the season, the eventual conquest of the Europa League or qualification for the next one Champions League, can act as a watershed for the future. Yet there is no good news for the Juventus group.

⚪⚫ Quarrel between Allegri and Paredes: what happened

As reported by The Gazzetta dello Sportincluding Maximilian Allegri and Leandro Paredes there would have been easy access. According to the reconstruction, the Argentine – who already appeared nervous during the morning practice match (see entry on Szczesny, ed) – returned to the locker room among the last at the end of training, with a quick step and anything but smiling on his face. preceding Maximilian by a few meters Allegri.

Upon returning to the locker room, Paredes blurted out against Allegrieven reproaching him the low employment of the last few months. The situation then partially returned after the intervention of his teammates, even if Paredes in the end didn’t even take part at Easter lunch.

⚫🔵 Investcorp can buy Inter for 600 million

L’Inter is grappling with difficulties in the league. The team is currently in fifth place in the standings, which means that if the A league ended today, the Nerazzurri would be out of the league Champions League. A disastrous result for the club’s finances. The accounts of Inter can not afford an insufficient fifth placeOf course, the president is concerned about the situation Steven Zhang.

Meanwhile, the rumors reported by Sole 24Ore they are finding confirmation in these hours. The portal “Middle East Economy” confirmed the will of Investcorp to detect the majority of the club nerazzurri. The idea would be to collect a figure around 600 million euros, without prejudice to the involvement in the operation of a consortium of investors willing to support Investcorp in this operation. The restitution of the will also play a decisive role loan of 275 million asked by Suning and granted by Oaktree with a deadline set for maggio 2024a fundamental date for understanding the fate of the Nerazzurri.

In case Suning should he not repay the loan many scenarios would change radically, one above all the reduction of the claims of the Zhang family towards Investcorp which could become the majority shareholder at a significantly reduced cost compared to today.

🔴⚫ Milan, Joao Pedro of Watford comes out for the attack

The goal withdrawal crisis continues for the strikers of Milan Of Stefano Pioli which, when summoned to replace Giroud, they don’t always answer present. Divock Origi and ante Rebic they are not giving the right guarantees. That’s why Paul Maldini e Frederic Massara they would be at work looking for reinforcements in the offensive department: from retegui a jonathan davidpassing through Rafa Mir and the low cost solution Colombo. There is no shortage of alternatives.

One of the last suggestions would be to joao pedrostriker born in 2001 del Watfordwhich he has already collected in the current Championship season 10 gol e 4 assist. Despite the contract renewal signed until 2028 with the English club, Milan will try to make an attempt in the summer for the Brazilian player.