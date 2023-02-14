The 0-0 draw between Inter e Sampdoria he definitively distanced the Nerazzurri from the Scudetto race. Simon’s team Inzaghi will concentrate on other objectives such as the Champions League, the Italian Cup and qualification among the top 4 in the standings to return to playing in the top European competition. However, Marassi’s match left behind residues at Inter, above all for what was seen on the pitch with the dispute between Barella and Lukaku.

⚫🔵 Inter chaos, Cassano attack on Barella

Indeed, the midfielder has scolded the Belgian who, after making a wrong move and losing the ball, it was not then spent to go to recovery immediate of the sphere. The reproach was badly digested by Lukaku, who he replied to Barella to shut up and don’t allow yourself to say such a thing to him anymore, with the two who were then conspicuously sent to hell.

The scene was commented on by Anthony Cassanowho attended the bobo tvwith the former playmaker lashing out against Barella:

Lukaku was in trouble so what? Barella is always protestingwaving his arms, gesturing with his hands and told him to shut up. But who does he think he is! It seems that he is Zidane o iniesta and instead runs back and forth like a dick and complains. He was looking for a way to do something constructive and not just with a coach who has to stimulate him to run at a thousand miles per hour. AND then they ask for 4, 5, 6, 10 million. Stop it!

🔵 Osimhen away? Napoli thinks about Haller

One of the protagonists of the extraordinary season of Napoli it definitely is Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian, with 17 goals in the league, is dragging the Azzurri towards the third Scudetto in its history. Obviously the performance of Osimhen they are attracting admirers throughout Europe and if an offer of at least 120 million euros were to arrive, it would be unlikely Of Lawrence he could say no.

However, the management will not be caught unprepared. Among the nouns to replace Osimhen the surprise came Haller del Borussia Dortmund, but there are also other players followed. Pleases Hojlund dell’Atalanta, but Napoli are well aware that the Bergamo players will hardly sell him already in the next transfer market session. They are also on the list Beto of Udinese, David of Lille and En-Nesyri of Sevilla. In the future, however, a different way of playing will be envisaged to give confidence to those who are already there Raspadori.

🆕 READ ALSO: Juventus, has Rabiot decided his future?

⚪⚫ Gotti close to exemption, Spezia also thinks Pirlo

Hot hours to establish the future of Luca Gotti. Despite it Spice is at the moment two points above the safety zone, the club is seriously evaluating the coach’s exemption. These are moments of reflection for the Ligurian club, which is evaluating possible new profiles.

In the event of Gotti’s exemption, Leonardo Simple turns out to be the main candidate to replace him. Strong competition from Salernitana, also undecided about Nicola’s future, is also following in the footsteps of the Tuscan coach. Also not to be excluded are the names of Robert of Aversa e Andrea Pirlocurrently in Turkey at Karagumruk, but eager to return to Italy.