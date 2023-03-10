Lite Serra-Mou, what happened

Immediately after the race with the Cremonathe Roma coach -expelled- had not wanted to say the precise words, but had ensured that, for having had such a reaction, what the fourth man Marco Serra at the beginning of the second half they were words of a certain gravity. For Mourinho had arrived a rossowith the disqualification two days then suspended and the Portuguese on the bench last Sunday against Juventus. But the story is not closed. In the Cremona post, Mourinho had explained his version on the occasion of the red card shown to him by thereferee Piccinini: “The fourth man Serra told him to expel me but he wasn’t honest and didn’t say what he said to me and how he said it to me: unjustifiable words. Now I want to understand if I can do something from a legal point of view. Maybe how the referee is the new Collina, but as a man I don’t respect him. He spoke to me inexcusably. At the end of the game Piccinini saw me enter Serra’s dressing room and say to him: ‘I want you to be honest and tell me what happened’, but he has memory problems and don’t remember. His words? I prefer not to tell her. If he had told the referee what he had told me, it was he who was leaving: but he is a liar”. Harsh words, which two days ago Serra he replied by intervening in a service de ‘Hyenas’ on Italy 1: “I didn’t say anything that could offend Mourinho – the words of the fourth man, who denied the lip reading proposed by the broadcast, according to which Serra would have said to Special One “Everyone is taking you for the f… Go home, go home”. “I didn’t say those words there – replied Serra -. I said ‘You’re putting the stadium against you. Go to the area, go to the area'”.