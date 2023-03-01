“Following Josè Mourinho’s statements to the media, the federal prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the episode that led to the expulsion of the Roma coach during yesterday’s match against Cremonese.” This was announced to ANSA by sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office. “The Giallorossi coach and the fourth official of the match Marco Serra will be heard shortly”.

“There is no audio from the fourth man in the dialogue with Mourinho during yesterday’s Cremonese-Roma”. Sources in The Hague explain this to ANSA, who add: “Usually the fourth official is not recorded because his voice and background noise would interfere with the audio of the referee and the men at the Var. The recording only takes place in case the fourth man pushes the button and activates the mechanism, but last night – the Aia sources conclude – this did not happen”

Two-match disqualification for Josè Mourinho, with a fine of 10,000 euros. This is, ANSA learns, the decision of the Serie A sports judge, after the expulsion of the Roma coach yesterday in the match against Cremonese. The sporting judge of Serie A, Gerardo Mastrandrea, made the disqualification official by motivating it with the “vehement and repeated contestation of an arbitration decision”, repeated at the time of the expulsion, and for having “addressed gravely offensive expressions and inferences” to the fourth official, Serra, after having entered, authorized, in the referee’s locker room.

Roma will proceed to present the appeal to protect their coach in any way, considering the damage caused to the team and above all to the coach excessive, by virtue of what were also the accusations made by the Special One against the fourth official Serra and for which the federal prosecutor has opened an investigation.

After the opening of the investigation, Roma are now awaiting the convocation of the federal prosecutor for Josè Mourinho who will have to be heard, together with the fourth official Serra, following the outburst of the Special One to the media after the match against Cremonese. The Giallorossi club is ready to protect the coach in every way and is looking for factual evidence as the coach himself explained yesterday in the press conference. “I want to understand if there are any recordings of what Serra told me” explained Mourinho yesterday; but in the meantime a video of the spat on the sidelines between the two is going viral on the web, in which the fourth official’s lip seems to be saying to the Portuguese coach: “Make yourself here… yours”. A “go home” is repeated twice, while from the back shots the fourth man would also seem to say “everyone’s fucking with you.” with a gesture of his finger alluding to the Cremona audience.