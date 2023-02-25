news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PERUGIA, FEBRUARY 25 – Tension at the ‘Liberati’ stadium in Terni this afternoon, at the end of the Serie B football championship match between Ternana and Cittadella, lost by the hosts 2-1. The president of Ternana Calcio, Stefano Bandecchi, was challenged as he left the pitch by several fans and approached some present in the East-Viciani curve. Insults, big words and even some spit flew.



Bandecchi himself confirmed the incident during a heated post-race press conference. “It’s true, they spat at me and I spat at them. Why, in your opinion, am I here to be spit on? I’m a man like the others, I’m not Jesus Christ, and if three of them spit on me, not only the I spit but if there is no moat I will also give him two pizzas in the face”.



And again: “Do I have to make peace? When they apologize to me, then we’ll be done. Those people who sent me to fuck today…., they’re done with me. I spat on two, three people who spat on me after throwing me yet another glass. But every idiot comes here, leaves 30 million and you plan to spit at him? Terni change their attitude, indeed not Terni, those four imbeciles who are bothering me.



Anyone who wanted to bring out the worst in me has succeeded. In any case, I am not denouncing anyone”. (ANSA).

