Ktm triumphs with Oliveira Miller finishes second and behind him is Pecco who is now two points behind the Frenchman “Podio that counts as winning”

Buriram (Thailand)

Three Grands Prix from the end of one of the most exciting seasons in recent years, the Thai stage has reopened the MotoGP World Championship, with Francesco Bagnaia now -2 points behind Fabio Quartararo, leader of the rider standings. On the track flooded by a monsoon shower, the wet specialist Miguel Oliveira (KTM, from next year to Aprilia) won. The official Ducatis of Jack Miller and Bagnaia were also on the podium. A third place that “is as good as a victory” recognized the Turin rider, above all thanks to the disastrous day that overwhelmed Quartararo and his Yamaha. The Frenchman, who started fourth, after a few corners collapsed at the end of the grid and remained there, until he crossed the finish line 17 / o, worst placement of the season if we exclude the two retirements. It is well known that he never loved water and in Thailand he proved it once more, driving as if he were on eggs. The Diablo, nervous and frustrated by the result, he deserted the mixed zone, demonstrating how disappointing the outcome of the race was. Mario Meregalli, Yamaha team director spoke in his place: «We will analyze the data and try to understand. Fabio is not in the mood, we don’t understand what happened. Maybe the grip penalized us. The world? It is now open ». «The title race will be more intense. We will have to be very intelligent – Bagnaia’s words – I knew that in the wet this was my potential, not that of Japan. When I saw the rain before the race, I was nervous. But Jack (Miller, ndr) told me to believe in myself ». The Ducati rider then explained that he had not known about Quartararo’s difficulties in the race: «Up to now I have asked the garage not to have information to concentrate only on riding. Now that I am at -2 points, however … ».

The pouring water delayed the start by 55 minutes and earlier it had shortened Moto2 (victory for Tony Arbolino). A condition that the riders had never faced in the two pre-race days and that ended up messing up the plans of many. Marco Bezzecchi, who started from pole, finished 16th, Marc Marquez (“I was saved from the water because I woke up this morning with so much pain in my arm”) seemed able to even get on the podium and then finish fifth, between the Duchies of Johann Zarco and Enea Bastianini. Uphill race for Aleix Espargaro. The Spaniard from Aprilia – for the title too, since he is -20 from Quartararo – he had to deal with a penalty after a contact while overtaking. Over 4 seconds lost in the long-lap did not allow him to go beyond 11th place.

Drivers World Championship. Quartararo 219 points, Baiaia 217, Espargaro 199, Bastianini 180. –