Quartararo, fractured left hand: "But I don't have to have surgery, just rest"

Quartararo, fractured left hand: “But I don’t have to have surgery, just rest”

The Yamaha Frenchman on social media: “Injury during motocross training, the damage is small, you just need time to recover”

Injury not serious, but not trivial for Fabio Quartararo. The MotoGP runner-up world champion posted a message on social media in which he said he suffered a small fracture in his left hand while he was training in motocross. Luckily it doesn’t seem to be anything serious because the Yamaha rider wrote that no surgery will be needed, just rest.

This is the message from the French rider: “Yesterday I had an accident during motocross training and suffered a small fracture in my left hand. There is no need for surgery, I just have to think about recovering”.

