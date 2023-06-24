Home » Quarter-finals in Berlin postponed to Saturday
Sports

Quarter-finals in Berlin postponed to Saturday

by admin
Quarter-finals in Berlin postponed to Saturday

Due to persistent rain, no tennis was played at the women’s lawn tournament in Berlin on Friday. The scheduled quarter-final matches should be made up for on Saturday from 10.30 a.m., after which the semi-finals should ideally take place after an appropriate break.

In the Steffi-Graf-Stadion the Greek Maria Sakkari and the Czech Marketa Vondrousova as well as the French Caroline Garcia and the Czech Petra Kvitova will face each other in the round of the top eight. On Court 1, the Russian outsiders Jelina Awanessjan and Donna Vekic from Croatia as well as the two Russians Weronika Kudermetowa and Yekaterina Alexandrowa play for the semifinals.

More see Current WTA Tournaments

See also  Juve and Milan in the Champions League, Naples in the Europa League

You may also like

Eleven trophies in the Armani era, five league...

Another Barcelona legend is heading to MLS. Busquets...

The World of Betting Predictions: How to Face...

TENNIS ONLINE: Vondrousová and Kvitová will fight in...

“He can’t turn on his PC, tablet and...

Olympic flame stops in 65 cities

From Weah to Thuram, the children of football

Faith, concern, criticism. And so the NHL chose...

2-1 at Inter, Roma win the U17 championship...

It wouldn’t happen if you hit a boy!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy