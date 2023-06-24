Quarter-finals in Berlin postponed to Saturday

Due to persistent rain, no tennis was played at the women’s lawn tournament in Berlin on Friday. The scheduled quarter-final matches should be made up for on Saturday from 10.30 a.m., after which the semi-finals should ideally take place after an appropriate break.

In the Steffi-Graf-Stadion the Greek Maria Sakkari and the Czech Marketa Vondrousova as well as the French Caroline Garcia and the Czech Petra Kvitova will face each other in the round of the top eight. On Court 1, the Russian outsiders Jelina Awanessjan and Donna Vekic from Croatia as well as the two Russians Weronika Kudermetowa and Yekaterina Alexandrowa play for the semifinals.

More see Current WTA Tournaments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

