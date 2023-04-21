Quarter-finals in the Europa League: Sevilla finish off Manchester United

Status: 04/20/2023 11:42 p.m

Record winner FC Sevilla has defeated Manchester United and can dream of the next title in the Europa League. The Spaniards again took advantage of the mistakes made by the English and won 3-0 (1-0) in the second leg of the quarter-finals on Thursday (20.04.23). In the semi-finals, Seville now meets the Italian record champions Juventus Turin, who at the same time drew 1-1 (1-1) at Sporting Lisbon thanks to the first-leg success. AS Roma also made it into the semi-finals.

In Seville, the six-time European Cup winner first benefited from a bad pass from United captain Harry Maguire, which Youssef En-Nesyri (8th) used to give Sevilla the lead. The striker scored again after a blunder by Manchester keeper David de Gea (81′) who bounced the ball off his foot when accepting it. Loic Bade had previously scored to make it 2-0 (47′). Maguire had already conceded one of two late own goals in the first leg (2-2), causing Manchester to lose a 2-0 lead.

Europa League, Quarterfinals

Rabiot shoots Juve a round further, Dybala with an important goal for Roma

In the parallel game, Juve’s Adrien Rabiot (9th) scored the decisive goal for the Italians, who had received positive news from home a few hours before the game kicked off. The highest national sports court had initially suspended the deduction of 15 points for accounting fraud in the league, which means that Juve temporarily climbs to third place in Serie A. Marcus Edwards’ goal (20′, penalty kick) was not enough for Lisbon to progress after the 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

AS Roma have to go into extra time against Feyernoord Rotterdam, Paulo Dybala saved the Italians into extra time just before the end of regular time (89′). Leonardo Spinazzola put the hosts ahead late (60′), Igor Paixão had already made Rotterdam dream of the semi-finals. In extra time, Stephan El Shaarawy (101st) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (109th) made everything clear for the Italians. Rotterdam’s Santiago Giménez saw a red card shortly before the end of the game for a foul play (120′).

Roma are now opponents of Bayer Leverkusen, the first leg takes place in Rome on May 11th, the second leg on May 18th.