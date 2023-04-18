Quarter-finals in the premier class: Osimhen – first history for Naples, then for Bayern?

Status: 04/18/2023 8:27 a.m

Naples star striker Victor Osimhen is fit again in time for the second leg against AC Milan on Tuesday (April 18, 2023, 9 p.m., live ticker at sportschau.de). The former Wolfsburg flop is said to be under discussion at Bayern, but is now writing club history.

SSC Napoli have never reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, not even when Diego Maradona brought this proud club to the championship in 1987. Osimhen can’t yet match the worship of this superhero, who is everywhere in the capital of Campania, but he’s on the right track.

Quarterfinals

arrow right

The Scudetto 2023, which Napoli is pretty sure to bring in, will be very closely linked to his name. The Nigerian has become an idol, and a mask is a visible sign for many Neapolitan supporters.

Home games have long been a masked ball

In 2021, Osimhen broke his eye socket and cheekbones, after which he wore this mask, which he still does not want to take off long after his full recovery. “Everything is okay now, but I feel safer with the mask on. “In the meantime, even some fishermen on the Gulf of Naples are wearing this face protection, children also go to school with it outside of any carnival events – and the home games in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium have long since become a masked ball anyway.

Osimhen has scored 25 goals in 30 competitive games this season despite a three-week break with adductor problems, which included a 1-0 first-leg draw at AC Milan. Napoli were actually the better team even without their fixed point in attack, but they simply lacked the enormous power that Osimhen personifies in front of the opposing goal.

A complete flop in Wolfsburg

When you talk about this player in Wolfsburg today, you get the feeling that it might have been his little brother who was there six years ago. Nobody in the “Wolves” can really believe what became of this complete flop, which after a series of injuries, first it was the meniscus, then the calf and finally the shoulder, as well as three starting eleven and eleven joker inserts, no one goal and no assist for 3.5 million euros to RSC Charleroi.

Osimhen is now trading for 30 to 40 times that amount. Charleroi rehabilitated in 2019 with Osimhen’s resale to Lille for €22.4m. A year later, SSC Napoli even paid 75 million for the clipper, who was equally strong on the ground and in the air. And even this sum will now have to be surpassed by FC Bayern if they want to sign the 1.85 meter tall, sprinting Brecher.

Tuchel prefers to shut up

It has been speculated for a long time that this is the plan of the German record champions and only half-heartedly denied. When Thomas Tuchel last at the press conference before Hoffenheim 1: 1 on one “Striker type like Osimhen” was spoken to, he evaded: “I have an opinion on that, but I’d rather keep my mouth shut. Otherwise my colleague in Napoli would be quite right to ask why I’m talking about his players instead of Hoffenheim and Manchester City to concentrate. “The Bayern coach did not expressly say that he would not comment on Osimhen because he was not an issue at all.