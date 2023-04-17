Home » Quarterback Jalen Hurts extends at Philadelphia Eagles
Quarterback Jalen Hurts extends at Philadelphia Eagles

Qquarterback Jalen Hurts has signed a potential record-breaking contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 24-year-old gets up to $255 million (currently around €233 million) for his five-year extension. That would make Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history to date – however, he is only guaranteed $179 million (currently €164 million) of the total, with the remaining millions being tied to conditions that are partly dependent on success. His previous rookie contract runs for a year before the deal, which could bring him an average of $51 million a year, comes into effect.

In addition, Hurts’ contract includes a “no trade” clause, meaning the playmaker can only be sent to another team if he agrees to a change. According to official NFL information, the Eagles have never had such a clause.

Hurts was drafted by Philadelphia as number 53 in the second round in 2020. Last season, the Texan-born led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs around quarterback Patrick Mahomes .

The $179 million guarantee for Hurts is surpassed in NFL history only by the Cleveland Browns, who pledged Deshaun Watson $230 million for five years. The total of $ 255 million for the contract extension until 2028 is the second highest in the NFL: Mahomes’ ten-year contract with the Chiefs was worth $ 450 million in 2020.

