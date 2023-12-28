Quarterback rankings after Week 16

ESPN NFL Editor and Columnist Rafael Zamorano Breaks Down the Best and Worst Quarterback Performances from Week 16

As Week 16 of the NFL season comes to a close, ESPN NFL editor and columnist Rafael Zamorano takes a deep dive into the best and worst quarterback performances. In a game defined by high-contrast quarterback play, Zamorano analyzes the standout performances and the disappointing showings from the latest round of games.

The Best Performances:

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills showcased an impressive outing, completing 15 of 21 pass attempts for 237 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His dual-threat ability was on full display, as he added two rushing touchdowns to his stat line. Allen’s stellar performance earned him the second-highest Total QBR of the week at 90.7.

A strong showing from Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens catapulted him into the MVP conversation, according to ESPN BET. Jackson went 23 of 35 for 252 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, solidifying his status as a dual-threat quarterback.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a dominant victory, delivering the best Total QBR of the week at 91.5. He completed 24 of 34 attempts for 328 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, showcasing his prowess as a top-tier quarterback.

Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns proved his worth as the team’s leader, putting up an impressive performance by connecting on 26 of 35 attempts for 283 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Mayfield’s accuracy and efficiency on the field solidified his role as a key player for the Browns.

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers showcased an efficient performance, completing 17 of 28 pass attempts for 219 yards with two touchdowns. His strong showing earned him a Total QBR of 90.1, placing him among the top performers of the week.

The Worst Performances:

Despite leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win, quarterback O’Connell delivered a disappointing performance. He went 9 of 21 for 62 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions, resulting in a Total QBR of 12.1, the fourth lowest of Week 16.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Mullens struggled to lead his team to victory, throwing four interceptions in a losing effort against the Packers. His performance left much to be desired, as he completed 22 of 36 passes for 411 yards with two touchdowns, leading to a Total QBR of 42.0.

The Houston Texans’ backup quarterback failed to impress in the absence of the team’s starter, CJ Stroud. Keenum’s lackluster performance saw him go 11 of 17 for 62 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns, resulting in a dismal Total QBR of 6.6, the second lowest in the league.

Washington Football Team’s quarterback Sam Howell struggled mightily, completing just six of 22 passes for 56 yards with two interceptions. His lack of accuracy and efficiency on the field resulted in a Total QBR of 1.7, one of the lowest metrics in recent memory.

As the regular season draws to a close, Zamorano’s analysis sheds light on the standout quarterback performances and the struggles faced by some of the league’s signal-callers. The statistics and metrics provided by ESPN Stats & Information and TruMedia offer valuable insights into the week’s quarterback play. Follow Rafael Zamorano on Twitter for more insights and analysis on the NFL.