Home Sports Quartet Mourinho-fourth official, FIGC prosecutor opens investigation – Football
Sports

Quartet Mourinho-fourth official, FIGC prosecutor opens investigation – Football

by admin
Quartet Mourinho-fourth official, FIGC prosecutor opens investigation – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – “Following Josè Mourinho’s statements to the media, the federal prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the episode that led to the expulsion of the Roma coach during yesterday’s match with Cremona”. This was announced to ANSA by sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office. “The Giallorossi coach and the fourth official of the match Marco Serra will be heard shortly”. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy