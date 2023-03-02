news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – “Following Josè Mourinho’s statements to the media, the federal prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the episode that led to the expulsion of the Roma coach during yesterday’s match with Cremona”. This was announced to ANSA by sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office. “The Giallorossi coach and the fourth official of the match Marco Serra will be heard shortly”. (HANDLE).

